The race is on to sign a Leicester star – but the player only has eyes for Manchester United, while Sheffield United want two quickfire signings to kick-start life in the Premier League, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

TIELEMANS RACE HOTS UP – BUT PLAYER HAS EYES FOR MAN UTD

Leicester loanee Youri Tielemans is ready to spark a £40m summer scramble between Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham for his signature, according to reports.

The midfielder has impressed since joining the Foxes on loan from Monaco and news that he is looking to make a permanent move to the Premier League this summer has alerted a number of high-profile suitors.

According to the Daily Star, both Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to battle it out with Leicester to sign him from the Ligue 1 side – but reports in his native Belgium claim the midfielder will wait and see if Manchester United bid on him as that’s the side he wants to join.

A move to Old Trafford was even suggested by Gary Neville earlier this week – and Het Laatste Nieuws claims the player will get his wish, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to be impressed by a player, who doesn’t turn 22 until next week, and whose transfer fee is well within their reach.

Tielemans was keeping his cards close to his chest when questioned about his future earlier this week, telling the Leicester Mercury: “I am feeling the love of the fans.

“After I scored I heard them sing my name and chant ‘sign him up’ so it is fantastic to play in this atmosphere.

“I hope it will be the same in the last two games and then we will see.

“I am just enjoying every day here and we will see what happens in the summer, after these next two games.

“All I can say is I am doing my very best to play at a high level and I will keep on going until the end of the season and finish these last two games well and then we will see.

“There is no option to buy. Like I said, we will see.”

AND THE REST

Dean Henderson is reportedly braced for another loan spell at Sheffield United with the player to hold talks with Manchester United this week (The Sun)

Chelsea youngster Kasey Palmer is interesting newly-promoted Norwich and Sheffield United – but it’s the Yorkshiremen who are favourites (The Sun)

Manchester United could sign Matthijs de Ligt for less than £65m after the Ajax captain said he is worth less than Frenkie de Jong (The Sun)

Eden Hazard’s potential move to Real Madrid in the summer could be edging closer as Real captain Sergio Ramos started to follow the Belgium ace on social media (The Sun)

Joe Hart is reportedly to be let go by Burnley this summer in the latest blow to his career after losing his No 1 spot (The Sun)

Rio Ferdinand has met Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to discuss becoming the club’s sporting director (Daily Mail)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turned on Anthony Martial over his attitude following Manchester United’s draw with Chelsea on Sunday (Daily Mail)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be rewarded with a new Liverpool contract after overcoming his year-long injury nightmare (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are open to letting Martin Odegaard join Ajax on a two-year loan deal, with the 20-year-old still out of favour with Zinedine Zidane (Daily Mail)

Gareth Bale’s agent says the Wales international remains ‘100 per cent’ committed to Real Madrid despite talk he might be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu (Daily Mail)

Premier League clubs have imposed strict guidelines on young players entering first-team dressing rooms to avoid damaging safeguarding violations (Daily Mail)

Paris Saint-Germain will offer David de Gea a package worth almost £90m (£450,000 a week) in a bid to lure him from Manchester United this summer (Daily Star)

NAPLES, ITALY - NOVEMBER 01: Nicolas Otamendi of Manchester City celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League group F match between SSC Napoli and Manchester City at Stadio San Paolo on November 1, 2017 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Juventus, Wolves and West Ham are all keen on Nicolas Otamendi, who will leave Manchester City in the summer in search of first-team football (Daily Star)

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has revealed he wants to leave the club in order to play first-team football (Daily Star)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has revealed he will prioritise signing a centre-forward if he is given the job permanently (Daily Star)

Ivan Rakitic has dashed any hopes Manchester United had of signing him by declaring his intention to stay at Barcelona (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are seriously considering a move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and are prepared to trigger his £103m release clause (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal transfer target Ryan Fraser is ready to quit Bournemouth this summer and wants to run down his current deal which expires at the end of next season (Daily Mirror)

Inter Milan are eyeing Atalanta forward Josip Ilicic as the man to replace outbound Ivan Perisic, but the Slovenian is valued between £12m and 18m by his current club (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal scouts are monitoring Sampdoria’s Dennis Praet and the club are considering a £20m bid for the 24-year-old (Daily Mirror)

Schalke could turn to ex-Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner as they start their hunt for a new manager (Daily Mirror)

Some of the Manchester United’s players fear that it could take two years to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title again (The Times)

Chelsea will be targeting Nice’s £35m-rated star Youcef Atal should they avoid or delay their two-window transfer ban (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal’s summer plans are in danger of slipping into limbo while the club try to appoint a director of football and wait to find out whether or not they will qualify for the Champions League (Daily Telegraph)

The Professional Footballers’ Association faced criticism on Monday over the appearance of ‘scantily-clad’ backing dancers at the union’s prestigious Player of the Year awards ceremony (Daily Telegraph)