Arsenal and Tottenham have both got their sights set on an Austria midfielder, while Manchester United are in line for a Juventus player in a part-exchange deal for Paul Pogba, all in the papers.

ARSENAL, TOTTENHAM SCOUT GRILLITSCH

Hoffenheim midfield man Florian Grillitsch is a target for north London giants Arsenal and Tottenham, report Bild.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped 13 times for Austria, is under contract until 2021, but he is believed to have a release clause in his deal.

The German outlet has claimed the player’s agent Thomas Bohm travelled to England last week to speak to officials of the two clubs and claimed the defensive midfielder was the focus of “top clubs”.

Both London clubs are understood to have sent scouts to check on the player, who has impressed in Julian Nagelsmann’s seventh-placed side.

AND THE REST

Manchester United could land Alex Sandro in a part-exchange deal with Juventus for Paul Pogba. (Daily Express)

Tom Davies won’t be leaving Everton on loan in January, according to Marco Silva (Guardian)

Steven Gerrard won’t block an early return to Liverpool for Ovie Ejaria, who’s on loan at Rangers (Daily Mail)

Inter Milan are hopeful they can lure Luka Modric and Antonio Conte to the San Siro (Daily Mirror)

Leicester are tracking former Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim (Le 10 Sport)

Leeds could lose playmaker Samuel Saiz in January as he is keen to return to Spain with his pregnant wife (Daily Mirror)

Olivier Giroud says winning the Premier League is his “last dream as a footballer” (Guardian)

Bournemouth and West Ham will make January bids for Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, with both clubs hoping for a loan deal before a permanent move at the end of the season. (Sun)

Chelsea are confident of signing England striker Callum Wilson for £30m from Bournemouth in January. (Express)

Cherries boss Eddie Howe still believes the club can retain Wilson, 26. (Goal)

Arsenal have been offered Denis Suarez, 24, as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey as the Spain midfielder seeks to leave Barcelona for more playing time. Ramsey is set to leave the Gunners when his contract expires in the summer. (Independent)

Fulham want to sign centre-back Gary Cahill, 32, from rivals Chelsea in January. (Sky Sports)

Flamengo have opened talks with Gabriel Barbosa’s representatives over a possible move (ESPN Brazil)

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia, 33, is open to leaving in January, having accepted he will not win back the trust of manager Jose Mourinho. (Mail)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wants to keep Scott Brown as he sanctions a two-year deal for his skipper amid Western Melbourne interest. (Scottish Sun)

Neymar is more likely than not to stay with Paris Saint-Germain this summer (Le10sport)

Newcastle players have cancelled their Christmas party for the second year running. (Guardian)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has told fans not to expect any signings for a second consecutive transfer window. (Various)

Pochettino does not want to loan out defender Kyle Walker-Peters, who signed a contract extension with the club last week, with the 21-year-old regarded as one of his “best options”. (ESPN)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says the club have not made moves for free-agent midfielder Yaya Toure, 35, or Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe, 36. (Sky Sports)

Cesc Fabregas says he is not happy with his back-up role at Chelsea, with AC Milan keen on the 31-year-old midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Mirror)

Barcelona have banned Ousmane Dembele, 21, from turning off his phone after he turned up two hours late for training on Sunday. (Marca)

Meanwhile, Dembele has been fined 20,725 euros (£18,618) for failing to reply to a civil suit brought by his former landlord because the France forward never returned to his house in Germany after leaving Borussia Dortmund for Barcelona. (ESPN)

Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, 23, will request a transfer in January if he is still not playing regularly. (ESPN)

Chelsea are looking to buy British talent as they fear losing up to six homegrown players. (Mail)

Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen, 31, wants to extend his Tottenham beyond 2020, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season. (Evening Standard)

River Plate and Argentina midfielder Exequiel Palacios, 20, says he is happy to stay with the Copa Libertadores champions despite interest from Real Madrid. (Marca)

Everton boss Marco Silva insists centre-back Phil Jagielka, 36, will not be leaving the club in January. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has no plans to sell injured striker Diego Costa, 30, despite interest from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian. (Goal)

Juventus will beat Barcelona to the signing of 19-year-old Ajax and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt in the summer. (Sport)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the club will not make any signings in January despite several recent injuries. (Manchester Evening News)

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is interested in signing 21-year-old defender Rico Henry from his former club Brentford. (Birmingham Mail)