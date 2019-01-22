Arsenal will turn their attentions to a Real Madrid man after seeing efforts for an Atletico star seemingly fail, while Tottenham will take a £5m hit on a transfer flop, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

MONACO POISED TO LAND TOP ARSENAL TARGET

Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins looks set to turn down a loan move to Arsenal – and join Thierry Henry at Monaco instead.

Unai Emery is believed to be keen to bring in reinforcements this month, with the Gunners also strongly linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez.

And according to reports on Monday, Arsenal had submitted a firm offer to Atletico over a six-month loan deal for Portugal winger Martins, who has been in and out of Diego Simeone’s side since a move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, the Daily Star are now reporting that Martins favours a move to Monaco, where he would link up with Gunners legend Henry, who now bosses the Ligue 1 strugglers.

The report does, however, suggest Arsenal could yet sign Martins in the summer as Monaco won’t have an option, at this stage, to make the move permanent.

The Daily Mirror also reports that Arsenal have now made contact with Real Madrid over a potential loan deal for James Rodriguez, who is set to have the final six months of his temporary spell at Bayern Munich cancelled.

AND THE REST

Tottenham are willing to sell outcast striker Vincent Janssen for a knockdown £12m this month – £5m less than what they paid for the Dutch striker (Daily Mail)

Burnley are interested in signing Janssen, who has already turned down a loan deal with Sevilla because he wants a permanent move from Spurs (Daily Mail)

Brighton ready to spend £7m on Argentinos Juniors midfielder Alexis MacAllister, then loan him back for the rest of the season (Daily Mail)

Eden Hazard will force through an £88m move to Real Madrid in the summer as he doesn’t want to unsettle Chelsea’s season now (Daily Mail)

Diego Simeone has agreed to remain in charge of Atletico Madrid until 2021 with an improved financial package on top of his current £20m deal (Daily Mail)

Former Tottenham and Wigan defender Pascal Chimbonda has signed for Ashton Town, in the 10th tier of English football (Daily Mail)

Paul Pogba has made a dramatic U-turn on his Manchester United contract stance as he is now ready to sit down for talks over extending his current deal (The Sun)

Bayern Munich have entered the race for Manchester City starlet Rabbi Matondo and are ready to launch a £10m bid (The Sun)

Cardiff are ready to make a £2m offer for Josh Maya but Sunderland want £4m for their striker, who has scored 16 goals this term (The Sun)

RB Leipzig’s Paul Mitchell is the front runner for the director of football job at Manchester United (Daily Mirror)

Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara is poised to join Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor on loan until the end of the season (Daily Mirror)

Leeds are planning to make a move for Swansea’s Daniel James, who is valued at £5m by his club (Daily Mirror)

Claude Puel is confident of a stay of execution at Leicester and expects to be given until the end of the season to try to win over unhappy fans (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are targeting Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi, who is out of contract at Sassuolo in 2020 and is also being eyed by AC Milan (Daily Express)

Real Madrid favour selling James Rodriguez to Tottenham over Arsenal as bait to sign Tottenham ace Christian Eriksen instead of selling him outright (Daily Star)

Arsenal have decided against signing a new right-back, despite potentially losing Hector Bellerin for the season (Daily Star)

Olivier Giroud could join Barcelona as a result of Gonzalo Higuain’s impending arrival (Daily Star)

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Denis Suarez as Barcelona chiefs will sanction Suarez’s exit after landing Kevin Prince-Boateng from Sassuolo (Daily Star)

West Ham are prepared to let Marko Arnautovic quit the London Stadium for China come the summer, but will not bow down to his demands like they did with Dimitri Payet (Daily Star)

Chelsea defender Matt Miazga is in London to finalise the termination of his loan spell from FC Nantes (Daily Star)

Liverpool are expected to become the first club in the world to report an annual net profit of more than €100m (£88.3m) (Daily Telegraph)

Former footballer Efe Sodje and two of his brothers have been jailed for siphoning tens of thousands of pounds from a charity set up to help poor African children (Daily Telegraph)

Nice are set to test Rangers’ resolve over Alfredo Morelos as the French side prepare to table an £8 million bid for the Ibrox star striker (Daily Record)