Paper Talk: £35m Zaha to replace Sanchez at Arsenal; Mitrovic wants Newcastle exit

Arsenal are lining up a Premier League attacker to replace the outgoing Alexis Sanchez, while a Newcastle star wants a move to China, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL TARGET £35M PREM ATTACKER

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a £35million bid for Wilfried Zaha to replace Alexis Sanchez at the Emirates.

The Eagles are determined to keep the 25-year-old at Selhurst Park as they battle against potential relegation but are aware on interest in their prized asset.

The Ivory Coast winger returned from injury to score Palace’s winner against Chelsea and grabbed a last-gasp equaliser in the recent 2-2 draw with West Ham.

Tottenham have been the main contenders to land Zaha over the course of the last 18 months but the report in the Sun on Sunday now claims that it is their north London rivals who want the former Manchester United star to replace the outgoing Alexis Sanchez.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is said to be a big fan of Zaha’s attacking style and hopes to beat other suitors to his signature, although at this stage it is not clear if Zaha would arrive in January or the summer given the uncertainty over when Sanchez will quit The Emirates.

AND THE REST

Mauricio Pochettino is at the centre of a tug of war between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (Sunday Express)

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus believes England’s young lions could eventually end his country’s world supremacy (Sunday Express)

Newcastle forward Aleksander Mitrovic is keen on making a lucrative move to play in China (Sun on Sunday)

Steven Davis says he and some of his Northern Ireland players are in the last chance saloon when it comes to qualifying for a World Cup (Sunday Express)

West Ham boss David Moyes is itching to get the club’s fans on side after issuing a hardline attitude (Sunday Express)

Chelsea are facing a fight to hang onto Eden Hazard after Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane made the Belgium playmaker his number one summer target (Sunday Express)

Gareth Southgate has suggested that Chelsea’s first-team players have attempted to halt Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s progress (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City will hand Raheem Sterling a bumper new deal after the England star’s stunning start to the season (Sunday Mirror)

Danny Drinkwater is furious at suggestions he snubbed England as his international career hangs in the balance (Sunday Mirror)

Juventus are stepping up their Emre Can charm offensive by using his close pal Sami Khedira to persuade the Liverpool star to join them (Sunday Mirror)

David Moyes will offer his former Everton charge Kevin Mirallas a New Year lifeline at West Ham (Sunday Mirror)

Real Madrid have placed a £85m asking price on Gareth Bale as the Spanish giants prepare to cash in on their injury-prone star (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been told to sell before he can buy – and Marouane Fellaini will be the first out of the exit door in January (Sunday Mirror)

David Unsworth and Joe Royle are facing the axe if Sam Allardyce takes control at Everton (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea are likely to wait until the end of the season to replace director of football Michael Emenalo (Sunday Mirror)

Philippe Coutinho is prepared to risk the wrath of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp by declaring himself fit to face England (Sunday Mirror)

Fernando Torres is eyeing a Premier League swansong – putting Newcastle and Southampton on red alert (Sunday Mirror)

Romelu Lukaku ripped his Manchester United team-mates apart after their defeat to Chelsea as a lack of service saw his goal drought continue (Sun on Sunday)

David Moyes reckons West Ham fans would love him to turn them into another Everton (Sun on Sunday)

West Ham want Danny Ings in a January loan deal as David Moyes looks to seal a move for the Liverpool forward (Sun on Sunday)

Paul Clement will get a show of support from the Swansea owners this week (Sun on Sunday)

Joe Hart will start in goal for England against Brazil on Tuesday (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus claims he is still not sure of earning a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad (Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool star Emre Can is set to snub Juventus and join rivals Manchester City next summer for free (Daily Star on Sunday)

Fraser Forster believes his old Southampton boss Ronald Koeman would be a ‘fantastic’ choice for the Dutch national team (Daily Star on Sunday)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has sanctioned a move for Eden Hazard after his Chelsea contract talks stalled (Daily Star on Sunday)

Jurgen Klopp was wanted by both Manchester clubs and Tottenham Hotspur while he was at Borussia Dortmund (Mail on Sunday)

Real Madrid have set aside £200m to sign PSG star Neymar next summer (Daily Star on Sunday)

The FA are yet to commission scientific research into links between dementia and football, despite a promise 15 years ago (Mail on Sunday)

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill is the leading contender to succeed Gordon Strachan as Scotland manager (Mail on Sunday)

Everton and Leicester are tracking £6m-rated New York City forward Jack Harrison after a string of impressive displays (Mail on Sunday)

Olivier Giroud says he has no regrets about his decision to stay at Arsenal after scoring again for France (Sunday Telegraph)

Gareth Bale will play for Wales at the China Cup if he’s fit, says Chris Coleman (Sunday Telegraph)

Gareth McAuley could retire from internationals if Northern Ireland coach Michael O’Neill steps down (Sunday Telegraph)

Chelsea have approached Luis Campos – the man regarded as European football’s most accomplished talent scout – to replace Michael Emenalo as the club’s director of football (Times)

David Moyes has assured Javier Hernandez that he has a future at West Ham (Observer)

Gareth Southgate says his successor as England manager will benefit most from the current setup’s commitment to youth progression (Observer)