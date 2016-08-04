Paper Talk: Arsenal’s Draxler blow; duo battle for Benteke

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Julian Draxler have been dashed, while Everton could make a shock move for Christian Benteke, according to today’s papers.

WOLFSBURG DIG HEELS IN OVER DRAXLER

Arsene Wenger’s hopes of finally landing Julian Draxler have been severely damaged after the Germany international was told he would not be allowed to leave Wolfsburg.

Draxler has been a long-term target for Arsenal, with Wenger’s interest dating back to when the attacking midfielder was at Schalke.

The 22-year-old told Bild that he had informed Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking that he wanted to leave the Bundesliga outfit for a bigger club as he had been “verbally assured” when he first joined.

However according to The Times, Wolfsburg are determined to keep their prized asset, leaving Wenger’s options restricted ahead of the season opener with Liverpool.

Per Mertesacker, Mesut Ozil, Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny will almost certainly miss the trip to Anfield, while Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey may be restricted to starting on the bench after their tiring international exploits over the summer.

Jack Wilshere, meanwhile, is also struggling to be fully fit for the start of the season after picking up a minor knee injury which is expected to keep the midfielder out of Arsenal’s pre-season trip to Scandinavia.

MOYES RIVALS FORMER CLUB FOR BENTEKE

Everton could make an audacious move for Liverpool’s Christian Benteke, but face competition for the striker’s signature from former manager David Moyes.

According to the Daily Mirror, The Toffees have lined up Benteke to replace Romelu Lukaku, who could rejoin Chelsea if his former club meet the £75million asking price.

However, Moyes is eager to recruit a new striker to ease the burden on Jermain Defoe after taking over at Sunderland, and wants the Black Cats to meet Liverpool’s £30million valuation of Benteke.

“It’s well documented we’ve only got one centre-forward in Jermain Defoe – we’ve others who can do the job at times. But I would like to strengthen in most areas if it comes up,” the Scot said.

Earlier this month, Crystal Palace came close to signing Benteke and were ready to meet the 25-year-old’s £120,000-a-week wages, but failed to agree a fee with The Reds.

Draxler Daily Star

AND THE REST

– Wayne Rooney wants to sign a new contract at Manchester United and finish his career at Old Trafford, despite interest from the US and China (Daily Star)

– West Ham hope to sign both Andre Ayew from Swansea for £16million and the forward’s brother, Jordan, in an £8million deal from Aston Villa (The Sun)

– Juventus are lining up PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi if Paul Pogba joins Manchester United (Calciomercato)

– Tottenham are set to enter talks with Sporting Braga over a £10million move for Portugal midfielder Rafa Silva (Daily Mirror)

– Manchester City will continue their summer spending with the £15million capture of 19-year-old Atletico Nacional striker Marlos Moreno (Daily Star)

– Former Newcastle defender Davide Santon is set to join West Ham on loan from Inter Milan (The Sun)

-Swansea are close to agreeing a deal for Sevilla striker Fernando Llorente only days after the player’s agent ruled out a move (The Times)

– Wojciech Szczesny will rejoin Roma on loan for a second season with the option for making the move permanent (Calciomercato)

– Shkodran Mustafi has moved a step closer to joining Arsenal after being left out of Valencia’s friendly with Bournemouth (The Sun)

– Hull have rejected a second mid worth £5million from Middlesbrough for centre-back Harry Maguire (Daily Mail)

– Rubin Zazan midfielder Yann M’Vila is set to return to Sunderland on a permanent basis as David Moyes’ first signing as new manager (Daily Star)

– Moyes is also considering handing a 12-month contract to former Everton midfielder Steven Pienaar (The Times)

– Porto chiefs are set to open talks with AC Milan over the signing of striker Luiz Adriano (Calciomercato)

– West Brom could unveil the £16million signing of West Ham striker Diafra Sakho today (Daily Telegraph)

– Aston Villa have agreed a £12million fee with Fulham to sign prolific striker Ross McCormach (Daily Mail)

– Burnley have entered the race with Southampton to sign Anderlecht midfielder Steven Defour (The Sun)

– Aitor Karanka wants to keep Adam Reach at Middlesbrough after the club rejected a £2million offer from Sheffield Wednesday for the winger (The Sun)

– Norwich have beaten Brighton to the £8million signature of Tottenham midfielder Alex Pritchard (The Sun)