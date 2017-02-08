Paper Talk: Aubameyang’s new PL suitor; Chelsea want Valencia man

Liverpool are being linked with an unlikely move for one of Europe’s top strikers, while Chelsea are in the market for two more players, including a former star, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL ENTER AUBAMEYANG RACE

Jurgen Klopp will take on Pep Guardiola in the battle to sign Borussia Dortmund hotshot Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to both The Sun and the Daily Express.

Both papers suggest the Reds will vie with their Premier League rivals, as well as Arsenal and Real Madrid for the striker, who has opened suggested he will leave the Bundesliga this summer after admitting he “wants to take his game to the next level”.

It’s claimed Klopp believes his relationship with Aubameyang – he bought the player to Westfalenstadion from St Etienne – could sway the Gabon international towards Anfield.

It’s bizarrely claimed, however, that Aubameyang – one of Europe’s top strikers – would cost just £40million, though we expect his fee to be nearer the £65m-£70million mark.

Liverpool, however, might want to be wary of getting their fingers burnt, with the striker having already suggested he doesn’t fancy a move to Liverpool.

But it’s also claimed Manchester City also want to sign the striker too having outlined him as a replacement for the unsettled Sergio Aguero and having also held talks with him last summer.

Aubameyang has recently been warned by Dortmund to stop discussing his future in the media and to focus on helping Dortmund reach the Champions League next season.

The powerful 6ft hotshot has since netted a prolific 94 goals in 155 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

CHELSEA LINKED WITH LUKAKU ONCE AGAIN

The subject of Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku is, unsurprisingly, back on the radar this morning with the Daily Express claiming the striker is among those being considered by Antonio Conte this summer.

The striker was heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge last summer, with the Blues close to arranging a £65m deal amid doubts over Diego Costa’s future.

While Costa stayed last summer, his expected exit this summer to China has Chelsea again scouring the market for a replacement – and Lukaku’s name in back in the frame.

We told you on Tuesday how Conte was also keen on Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, and it seems certain a big-name striker will arrive at the club this summer once Costa completes his expected move away.

It’s also claimed that Conte is also hot on the trail of Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo.

Chelsea also attempted to buy Portugal international from Valencia in the winter window only to be rebuffed by a club fighting to retain top-tier status in Spain and under severe pressure from its supporters. It is understood that Valencia will be more receptive to a close-season sale at a price of around €30m.

While Barcelona have also identified Cancelo as a potential solution to a problem position on the right-side of their defence, the Catalans do not expect to be able to go head-to-head with Chelsea on a transfer fee unless they make a major summer sale.

AND THE REST

Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in 23-year-old Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco (The Sun)

Arsenal have agreed a deal for Nigerian wonderkid Lateef Omidiji Jr, according to reports (Daily Express)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has ruled out a move for former strikers Sergio Aguero and Diego Costa (The Sun)

However, Cerezo has admitted he’d love the Spain international to return (Daily Mirror)

Thibaut Courtois’ agent is in contact with Real Madrid every day in a bid to get the Spanish giants to sign the 24-year-old Chelsea goalkeeper (Daily Star)

William Gallas has stuck the boot into Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, accusing him of not having the same winning mentality as Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho (The Sun)

Brazil legend Rivaldo’s son has joined Dinamo Burcharest (The Sun)

Barcelona are set to bid for Monaco’s young midfield star Bernardo Silva (The Sun)

Chelsea’s attacking midfielder Willian has announced he’s going to China….but Blues fans shouldn’t worry too much as it’s just for a pre-season tour (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye has admitted he is “flattered” by interest from Marseille (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has revealed how he got the unusual but fitting middle name Happy – and how his first name is because of a character in a Jean-Claude Van Damme movie (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland’s survival instinct should scare our relegation rivals, Seb Larsson says (Daily Telegraph)

Watford captain Troy Deeny has accused Aaron Ramsey of having “bottled it” for their first goal against Arsenal last week (Daily Telegraph)

England boss Gareth Southgate will check out West Ham’s Andy Carroll against West Brom (Daily Mail)

Liverpool’s slide in the Premier League has left Jurgen Klopp’s record to this point identical to that of predecessor Brendan Rodgers in his first 54 games (Daily Mail)

Toby Alderweireld has revealed how he couldn’t move his toes or walk for three days following the knee injury he sustained against West Brom in October (Daily Mail)

Marcel Desailly has told John Terry it is “time to go” at Chelsea having watched him fall out of favour – saying it’s just like when Terry ousted him 13 years ago (Daily Mail)

Forward Gabriel Jesus, 19, will take time to settle at Manchester City despite his impressive start, says midfielder Fernandinho, 31 (Independent)

Rangers’ Barrie McKay has admitted the turbulent return to the top flight has left him feeling the pressure (Daily Record)