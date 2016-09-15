Paper Talk: Bale buy-out to hit £427m; Chelsea chase defender

Gareth Bale is set to earn a bumper new Real Madrid contract which will see his buy-out clause raised, while Chelsea remain on the trail of one of their summer targets, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

BALE SET FOR REAL MADRID PAY EQUALITY

Wales forward Gareth Bale is in negotiations with Real Madrid over a new long-term contract that stands to put him in the same pay bracket as fellow Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Te 27-year-old forward has three years to run on his deal, which is reportedly worth £300,000 a week, but The Guardian claims Real want to tie him down, effectively, for the remainder of his top-level career.

One of the details still to be finalised is the value of his buyout clause. It will be astronomical, and a figure of €500m (£427m) has been discussed. Such clauses are common in Spanish football and, according to the Real president, Florentino Perez, Ronaldo’s is worth €1bn. “In the case of Cristiano, it’s €1,000m,” Pérez told Cadena Cope radio station last year.

The Bale contract talks have been protracted and complicated, which is not surprising, given that they involve nine-figure sums. The structure of the contract and the legal small print have led to plenty of back-and-forth.

However, there is the will on both sides to reach a resolution, with Real prepared to reflect Bale’s standing in the game with the financial terms of the offer.

They consider him to be prominent in the band of players vying to get close to Ronaldo and Messi – who are commonly acknowledged to be the world’s best. Ronaldo is 31 and Bale, who is in line for a massive hike to his salary, has been tipped to succeed him as the face of Real.

Bale signed from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then world-record fee of £84million.

DE VRIJ REMAINS ON CHELSEA’S RADAR

Chelsea will make another offer for Stefan de Vrij, 24, in January after having a £34million bid for the Lazio defender rejected in the summer.

The Holland centre-half was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer as Antonio Conte searched for reinforcements – eventually settling on the signing of David Luiz.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Conte will renew his interest in the Lazio ace once the transfer window reopens in January.

They say De Vrij is keen to stay in Serie A but Chelsea are refusing to end their hunt of the defender.

De Vrij has made three appearances for the Italian giants this campaign, chipping in with one goal.

AND THE REST

Arsenal are trying to bring a swift conclusion to contract extension talks with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. Both will be offered pay rises and the club are confident Ozil will sign but there is not so much optimism over Sanchez (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, the Gunners are keeping their struggling trio of English players – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kieran Gibbs and Jack Wilshere – waiting over contract negotiations (Daily Telegraph)

Burnley are interested in signing former West Brom forward Stephane Sessegnon. The Benin international is a free agent following his release from the Hawthorns at the end of last season and the Clarets are working on a deal to take the 32-year-old until the end of the current campaign (Daily Mail)

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will not try to wind-up ‘world-class’ Chelsea striker Diego Costa during Friday night’s clash (Daily Mail)

Eleven English clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, sent scouts to Benfica’s game against Besiktas on Tuesday (Daily Mirror)

Southampton manager Claude Puel has traded tips with England rugby head coach Eddie Jones in an attempt to kick his team’s poor start to the season (Daily Mail)

Sunderland are plotting a new bid for Norwich’s Steven Naismith. Black Cats boss David Moyes was close to sealing a deal for the Scotland international before the summer window closed and is ready to move again in January (Daily Mirror)

Former Aston Villa winger Charles N’Zogbia, 30, who had a trial at Sunderland this summer, will join French side Nantes (L’Equipe)

Barcelona forward Neymar, 24, held summer talks with French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who were willing to give him a private jet and put his name on a chain of hotels, according to one of the Brazilian’s representatives (ESPN)

Former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel, 29, is set to join Spanish side Deportivo la Coruna. The Dutchman has been without a club since leaving UAE side Al Ain earlier this year (AS)

Ecuador forward Enner Valencia, 26, turned down a move to Swansea to join Everton on loan from West Ham instead because the Toffees are a “great club with excellent fans” (Liverpool Echo)

Arsene Wenger believes he has learned to control Alexis Sanchez’s moods and will get more out of the Arsenal star this season (Daily Mirror)

AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca has explained why he turned down what he concedes was a “very good” offer to join West Ham this summer, saying his reservations included concern his family may encounter problems in England without an EU passport (Daily Mirror)

Teddy Sheringham could make a shock return to management with A-League side Newcastle Jets (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger persuaded David Ospina to stay at Arsenal by promising him he would play in the Champions League and it is understood Gunners No 1 Petr Cech has accepted the arrangement, as he appreciates the ability of the Colombian international and gets on very well with him (Daily Star)

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed how the German giants managed to beat Manchester United to the signing of highly rated Portuguese star Renato Sanches (The Sun)

New UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin could cut England’s four Champions League spots to three (The Sun)

FIFA has cleared the way for Great Britain to field Olympic football teams at the Tokyo 2020 games, but Northern Ireland and Wales are refusing to drop their opposition (The Times)

Tony Pulis could be offered a way out of West Bromwich Albion with Queens Park Rangers monitoring his position as the Premier League club’s head coach (The Times)

Tottenham are confident they will break the UK record for stadium naming rights once the club’s new 61,000-seater ground is built (The Sun)