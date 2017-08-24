Paper Talk: Barca eye Chelsea star as Coutinho alternative; Gomes switch

A Manchester United midfield target is reportedly keen to leave Barcelona, while the Spanish giants are ready to snub Philippe Coutinho and turn their attentions to a Chelsea star, all in Thursday’s papers.

SPANISH GIANTS TURN TO WILLIAN

Barcelona have been linked with Chelsea’s Willian after reportedly “giving up” on Philippe Coutinho.

The Catalan giants are said to have ran out of patience in their efforts to land their top target this summer and will instead turn to the Blues star, according to a report in the Daily Star.

Barca have failed with three bids for the Reds playmaker and although there are reports that a fourth, and final, bid is on the way it is expected that a £138million offer will also be rebuffed by the Anfield outfit.

Willian, who was a target for Manchester United earlier this summer, is said to be one of several alternative options for the La Liga side but Antonio Conte wants to strengthen his squad not weaken it further so any potential offer looks certain to be knocked back.

Conte is keen on bringing in three more players before the transfer window shuts on August 31, with Inter Milan wing-back Antonio Candreva, Everton playmaker Ross Barkley, Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Southampton star Virgil Van Dijk all said to be on the Italian’s radar.

GOMES KEEN ON BARCA EXIT

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has reportedly told the club he wants to leave amid interest from Manchester United.

Corriere dello Sport claims that Gomes is unhappy at Barca after the club brought in former Tottenham star Paulinho, while they have also been tipped to sign Nice midfielder Jean-Michel Seri.

The 24-year-old, who joined Barca from Valencia for €35million last summer, has made 30 La Liga appearances for the club and his versatility has also seen him fill in at right-back at times.

United had been strongly linked with a move for Gomes’ team-mate Sergi Roberto but that deal fell through after the Roberto claimed he was happy at the Nou Camp and would be going nowhere.

As for Gomes, the Portugal international was voted the worst signing of last season by readers of Marca, not exactly a glowing endorsement for a potential United signing!

AND THE REST

Chelsea have launched a new £35million bid to sign Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are ready for Barcelona’s fourth offer for Philippe Coutinho – and will reject the bid out of hand as soon as it reaches Merseyside (Daily Mirror)



West Brom star Jonny Evans expects to complete a £30m switch to Manchester City next week (Daily Mirror)

Inter Milan have made a dramatic bid for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi (Daily Mirror)

Nacer Chadli could go before the deadline next Thursday if West Brom’s £25m valuation is met, with Swansea leading the chase for the winger (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid are reportedly set to announce contract extensions for five first-team stars. Spanish media claim Isco, Marco Asensio, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane will pen fresh terms (Daily Mirror)



Lazio are poised to make a move for West Ham striker Diafra Sakho, according to Italian media (Daily Mirror)

Burnley are ready to make a £5.5m move for Inter Milan’s Italy international defender Andrea Ranocchia (Daily Mirror)

Championship Birmingham have entered the running to sign West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass (Daily Mirror)

Burnley are offering Premier League rivals Leicester a hefty loan fee to take striker Ahmed Musa on a season-long temporary switch (Daily Mirror)



Reports in both France and Italy say Napoli’s former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina has received an offer from Paris Saint-Germain to join them (Daily Mirror)

Burnley are willing to listen to offers for striker Ashley Barnes following Chris Wood’s record-breaking signing (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain could make Kylian Mbappe the second most expensive player of all time (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are back in for West Brom defender Jonny Evans with a £22m bid (Daily Star)



Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has met Chelsea without permission (Daily Star)

Rafa Benitez is expecting players in and out of Newcastle in the days leading up to the transfer window slamming shut (Daily Star)

Arsenal are only expected to pursue a deal for Julian Draxler if they let Alexis Sanchez leave (Daily Star)

Manchester City and Lionel Messi’s dad are plotting a Premier League move for the Barcelona forward for next summer (The Sun)

Chelsea are back in for Danny Drinkwater with a £32m bid (The Sun)



Stoke have been linked with Brugge centre-back Bjorn Engels (The Sun)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is targeting Manchester United’s clash against Tottenham in October to make his comeback (The Sun)

Leicester will hold off any attempts to sign their star players as transfer deadline day approaches (Daily Express)

Ashley Young has promised to prove that he still has a major role to play at Manchester United (Daily Express)



Hull City will allow Ryan Mason to make the decision on whether he plays again when he sees a third specialist on Monday (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are chasing three English signings including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City have not given up hope of signing Alexis Sanchez and are considering launching a bid to capture the £50m-rated forward before the transfer window closes a week today (The Times)

Tottenham are in advanced talks with PSG over a £24m deal for Serge Aurier (Daily Telegraph)



Everton are ready to rival Newcastle United in their bid to sign Dennis Praet from Sampdoria (The Times)

Chelsea are braced for another approach for Willian after Barcelona showed interest in the attacking midfielder (The Times)

Joel Campbell, Arsenal’s forgotten man, is back at the club and he has made it clear that he is reluctant to go out on another loan (The Guardian)