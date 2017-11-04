Paper Talk: Barca stunned by Spurs starlet; Ben Arfa’s Prem return

Barcelona were left stunned by a Tottenham player they were not scouting against Real Madrid, while Man Utd are shocked by the price of Dayot Upamecano’s release clause, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

BARCA SCOUT TOTTENHAM STAR

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez was scouting Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen when Spurs played Real Madrid in the Champions League, but was instead reportedly left surprised by the performance of Harry Winks.

Winks was outstanding once again as Maurico Pochettino’s men recorded a famous 3-1 win over the reigning champions and while Fernandez was initially there to weigh-up Eriksen’s display it was the Tottenham youngster who impressed most, accordingto the report in the Evening Standard.

The 21-year-old has made the most of his opportunities due to an injury to Victor Wanyama and regular holding midfielder Eric Dier being used as part of the big three so far this season.

Despite Barca’s report interested, however, it is thought that Spurs chief Daniel Levy has zero intention of selling one of the club’s brightest young talents.

Indeed, Winks, who has also broken into Gareth Southgate’s senior England squad, is in line for a new, improved contract before the end of 2017.

AND THE REST

Arsenal rejected Manchester City’s David Silva back in 2005 because of fears over his physicality (Daily Mail)

Premier League club chiefs have begun plans to stop agents taking money out of the game after record spending in the summer transfer window (Daily Mail)

Manchester United’s pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has been hit by the revelation he has an £89m release clause (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland have been in contact with former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka over their managerial vacancy (Daily Mail)

England manager Gareth Southgate will attend Stoke’s Premier League clash with Leicester to assess World Cup hopefuls Jack Butland and Harry Maguire (Daily Mail)

Alvaro Morata has revealed he still regularly messages Jose Mourinho as Chelsea prepare for the clash against Manchester United on Sunday (Daily Mail)

Liverpool have rallied behind Dejan Lovren after thugs attempted to break into his home ahead of Saturday’s game at West Ham (Daily Mail)

Over half of the 20 Premier League clubs are being probed by HMRC tax inspectors over transfer deals worth hundreds of millions of pounds (The Sun)

llkay Gundogan says Manchester City are becoming like Barcelona under manager Pep Guardiola (The Sun)

Liverpool could pursue a move for Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka as a replacement for Emre Can, who remains without a long-term contract at Anfield (The Sun)

Hatem Ben Arfa is set for a return to the Premier League, with Leicester City’s new boss Claude Puel targeting a January move for the PSG playmaker (The Sun)

PSG striker Edinson Cavani has set his sights on a dream return to Napoli rather than test himself in the Premier League (The Sun)

Manchester City will rival long-term admirers Juventus for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can if he fails to agree fresh terms (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal face competition from Tottenham, Chelsea and Inter Milan for Dinamo Zagreb defender Filip Benkovic (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez is almost back to his best as he gets set to face suitors Manchester City on Sunday (Daily Mirror)

Roman Abramovich has made a rare visit to Chelsea’s training ground as Antonio Conte admits he’s under pressure (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are to give record goalscorer Sergio Aguero a guard of honour before the clash with Arsenal on Sunday (Daily Mirror)

Roy Hodgson has revealed how he gave Tottenham’s young midfield star Harry Winks his first taste of life in the England squad (Daily Star)

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reckons his struggling team are too good to go down this season (Daily Star)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted it hurts him to see old boy Matt Ritchie shining in a Newcastle shirt (Daily Star)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said he cannot be friends with any other Premier League managers (Daily Telegraph)

Conte has vowed to return Chelsea’s Gary Cahill to his regular position on the left at centre back after a switch backfired at Roma in midweek (Daily Telegraph)

Aston Villa are in a contract deadlock with teenage striker Keinan Davis, who has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has condemned the recent death threats aimed at Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren (Daily Express)

Graeme Murty has said nobody in their right mind would turn down the Rangers manager’s job (Daily Express)