Paper Talk: Chelsea closing in on Real star; Neymar to United?

Barcelona are planning for life without one of their star forwards, with Man United ready to swoop, while a Real Madrid striker could be Chelsea bound, according to Saturday’s papers.

BARCA PLANNING FOR LIFE WITHOUT BRAZIL SUPERSTAR

Barcelona are reportedly planning for life without Neymar – who could join Manchester United in a huge move this summer.

Jose Mourinho is said to want the Brazil superstar as a marquee signing at Old Trafford, but they would have to pay somewhere near the astronomical £170million release clause to get their man.

The Brazil international has had problems on and off the pitch during his time at the Nou Camp and it is reported that Barca already have replacements in mind should the 25-year-old move on.

United, however, are likely to face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City and French giants PSG if they want to bring the player to England, according to the report in the Daily Express.

SPAIN STRIKER CLOSING IN ON CHELSEA SWITCH

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Chelsea are closing in on a move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, after he reportedly told the La Liga giants he will leave this summer.

The Spain frontman has failed to split up the prolific front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema at the Bernabeu, only occasionally breaking into the side due to injury or suspension.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is looking to bring in striker competition at Stamford Bridge, particularly with Diego Costa being linked with a return to La Liga, and Morata, Torino frontman Andrea Belotti and Everton’s former Chelsea hitman Romelu Lukaku are said to be at the top of his list.

Morata, who has scored 11 times for the La Liga leaders this season, would almost certainly be the cheapest option out of those three and would likely cost the Blues around £35million, according to the report in The Sun.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are reportedly willing to up their bid for Andrea Belotti to £55m but are reluctant to meet the Torino star’s full release clause of £85m (The Sun)

Manchester United could miss out in their pursuit of Napoli star Dries Mertens because Inter Milan are closing in on a deal for the forward (Daily Star)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has offered the biggest hint yet he will break the bank for Burnley and England defender Michael Keane this summer (Daily Mirror)

John Terry has been offered a cash-laden end to his playing career in Dubai – by former Blues team-mate Dan Petrescu (The Sun)

Joe Hart wants to stay at Torino next season but the Italian club cannot afford him, according to their coach Sinisa Mihajlovic (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have acted fast to sign Schalke’s highly-rated left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer (The Sun)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Marc Overmars has refused to rule out becoming the new director of football at his former club Arsenal (Daily Mail)

Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie is “listening to all offers” ahead of the summer transfer window, his agent has revealed (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger has told Alexis Sanchez he will not be held to ransom by the forward’s wage demands (The Guardian)

Liverpool want to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita this summer (Daily Star)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Everton are prepared to match their transfer record as they close in on a move for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are eyeing Porto striker Rui Pedro, who has a £25m release clause (Daily Star)

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to defy Cristiano Ronaldo’s wishes and sign Chelsea playamker Eden Hazard (Daily Express)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare has played down reports of a £30m move for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson (Evening Gazette)

Gareth Bale does not want Real Madrid to sign a midfield playmaker due to his close relationship with former Tottenham team-mate Luka Modric (Daily Express)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Bayern Munich’s 19-year-old attacking midfielder Renato Sanches says he turned down a move to Manchester United last summer because he wanted to play with “world class players” (Bild)

Sunderland boss David Moyes has rejected claims from agent Roberto de Fanti that his clients Fabio Borini and Vito Mannone are “destined” to leave the club this summer (Chronicle)

Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne, who has been linked with summer moves to Liverpool and Barcelona, is closing in on a new deal at the San Paolo (Il Mattino)

Inter Milan may provide competition to Manchester United for Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

AS Roma are ready to make a move for Manchester City play-maker Jesus Navas (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus are the latest club to be linked with Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic (Tuttosport)