Paper Talk: Barca to replace Suarez with Man Utd star; Lemar to Liverpool

Barcelona are ready to make a sensational move for a Manchester United star, while Liverpool are set to bid £55million for a Monaco winger, all in Monday’s papers.

BARCA TURN TO £185M MAN UTD STAR

Barcelona reportedly want Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford to replace Luis Suarez.

The 19-year-old England international has established himself as a key member of Jose Mourinho’s squad and was on target in the weekend win over Leicester.

However, according to Don Balon, Barca are weighing up an offer of as much as £185million to land the versatile forward.

Not content with bringing in Ousmane Dembele and potentially Philippe Coutinho, it would appear that the Catalan giants are looking to completely revamp their attacking options at the Nou Camp.

It is thought, however, that United are likely to rebuff any offers for one of their brightest stars.

LIVERPOOL EYE £55M WINGER BID

Liverpool have reportedly made an inquiry to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar for a club-record fee of up to £55m.

Any move is not said to related to Philippe Coutinho’s potential big-money switch to Barcelona, according to the exclusive report in the Daily Telegraph.

Lemar has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal all summer, although Manchester United also entered the race for the winger last week despite the French champions stating that no more of their top stars would be sold this summer.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of Lemar’s versatility, with the 21-year-old able to play in midfield or as a wing-back.

Lemar was in the Monaco team that faced Marseille at the weekend but is expected to be the subject of more potential bids prior to the transfer window closing on Thursday.

AND THE REST

Manchester United have offered £92m for Real Madrid star Gareth Bale (Daily Star)

Manchester City have offered £70m plus defender Jason Denayer to Arsenal for Alexis Sanchez (Daily Star)



Valencia have reached an agreement with Manchester United to bring in Andreas Pereira on loan (The Sun)

Manchester City have pipped Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to young Ghanaian winger Aminu Mohammed (The Sun)

Newcastle are preparing to sell striker Dwight Gayle to raise funds for a transfer splurge (The Sun)



Fulham are trying to beat Middlesbrough to the signing of Brentford midfielder Jota (The Sun)

Rafa Benitez has agreed to “shut up and get on with his job” after clear-the-air talks with Newcastle chiefs (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer will have a medical on Monday after Spurs and Stoke agreed on an initial £15m fee, with a further £3m due in add-ons (Daily Mirror)

Inter Milan are closing in on capturing £27m Lazio star Keita Balde (Daily Mirror)



Reading are keen on Fulham forward Sone Aluko and Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira (Daily Mirror)

Nottingham Forest are set to make an increased bid for Brondby goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are optimistic a deal can be struck for £30m-rated Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater before Thursday’s transfer deadline (Daily Telegraph)

Southampton are adamant that club captain Virgil van Dijk will not be sold before the transfer window closes on Thursday despite interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal (Daily Telegraph)



Miguel Britos’ Watford future is on the line following his red card shame after boss Marco Silva refused to back him (Daily Express)

Chelsea forward Loic Remy is wanted by Spanish side Las Palmas and Italian outfit Cagliari (Daily Mail)

West Brom have made a £10m move for Fenerbahce’s Brazil midfielder Josef de Souza, as well as asking about Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings (Daily Mail)

Swansea City will offer Manchester City £13m as they attempt to re-sign striker Wilfried Bony, who they sold to City in January 2015 in a deal worth up to £28m (Daily Mail)



Frank de Boer’s future as Crystal Palace manager is in serious doubt with the club’s hierarchy understood to be deeply unimpressed with the start he has made in English football (The Guardian)

Newcastle are mulling over a list of left-backs with Independiente’s Argentine Nicolas Tagliafico and Ecuador full-back Cristian Ramirez of Russian club FC Krasnodar potential targets (Newcastle Chronicle)