Paper Talk: Barcelona eye new Liverpool man; Lewandowski linked with Manchester move

Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a switch to the Premier League, while Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a new Liverpool star, according to Sunday’s papers.

BARCA EYE NEW LIVERPOOL STAR

Having missed out on Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer, Barcelona are set to return for another Anfield star.

The Catalan have their sights set on Sadio Mane after missing out on his Liverpool team-mate, according to the Daily Mirror

The forward missed Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Burnley on Sunday as he began a three-match ban, and is also reportedly being tracked by Real Madrid and Juventus.

The 25-year-old Senegal ace arrived at Anfield from Southampton three years ago for just £11.8m.

Jurgen Klopp had a stressful offer as the Reds fended off several offers for Coutinho, the last of which was believed to be around £138m.

LEWANDOWSKI SET FOR BAYERN EXIT

Robert Lewandowski is heading for the Bayern Munich exit this January, with one Premier League club linked to the Poland international.

According to the Mirror on Sunday, the former Dortmund striker will leave the Allianz Arena, paving the way for a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been discussed as possible destinations for Lewandowski, but “the striker’s familiarity with his former boss could trump either of those ­rival suitors” the report claims.

Lewandowski has been linked with a Bayern exit after challenging the club’s ambition: “Bayern will have to come with something and be creative if the club wants to keep bringing world-class players to Munich,” he said.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti will also reportedly leave the club come January after failing to make a huge impact in Germany

AND THE REST

Liverpool and Chelsea are fighting it out to poach rookie winger Joseph Hungbo from Crystal Palace (Sunday Mirror)

Dele Alli has opened talks over a new deal at Tottenham (Sun on Sunday)

Daniel Sturridge’s long-term Liverpool future is shrouded in doubt – with the Merseyside club still to open talks about a new contract (Sunday Mirror)

Tottenham’s interest in Barcelona outcast Andre Gomes puts a question mark over Ross Barkley’s future (Sun on Sunday)

Arsene Wenger demands response at Chelsea as Arsenal face another tough trip three weeks on from Anfield debacle (Sunday Mirror)

Everton have stepped up their interest in Uruguay youngster Federico Martinez (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne will land a new £200,000-a-week deal (Sunday Mirror)

Leicester are set to finally complete their Adrien Silva transfer – almost thee weeks after the summer window closed (Sunday Mirror)

Eden Hazard has been urged to join Paris Saint-Germain by his Belgium national teammate Thomas Meunier (Sun on Sunday)

Man Utd are looking for Michael Carrick’s replacement, with Saul Niguez and Radja Nainggolan targeted (Star on Sunday)

Yaya Toure is bewildered about being frozen out of the Manchester City first team (Sunday Mirror)

Marouane Fellaini has opened talks with Manchester United about a new contract (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City have landed a £700,000 windfall from Denis Suarez’s substitute appearance for Barcelona in the Catalans’ win at Getafe (Sunday Mirror)

Phil Jagielka calls for Everton players to look in the mirror as they prepare for reunion with Romelu Lukaku (Sunday Telegraph)