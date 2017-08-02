Paper Talk: Barcelona star in Man Utd talks; Fosu-Mensah set to leave

Manchester United have held talks with a Barcelona midfielder over a move, while Watford could take one of Jose Mourinho’s talented youngsters on loan, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

MOURINHO MAKES CONTACT WITH BARCELONA MIDFIELDER

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto is open to a move to Manchester United and has spoken to Jose Mourinho, according to reports in Spain.

The story claims Mourinho has been in regular contact with the midfielder, who scored the dramatic late winner in Barca’s miraculous comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last season.

Despite splashing out £38.5m on Nemanja Matic, Mourinho is keen to add more depth to his midfield, but it’s reported that while Roberto wants to make the move, he wants assurances over his first-team prospects at Old Trafford.

New Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has been linked with moves for Marco Verratti, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho – leaving Roberto to fear for his place.

And Diario Gol claims Roberto is considering his options amid the approach from Mourinho and United.

WATFORD HOPING TO SIGN FOSU-MENSAH

Watford are hoping to take versatile Manchester United youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah on loan.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim boss Marco Silva has spoken to his friend Jose Mourinho about the possibility of loaning the 19-year-old for the season.

Fosu-Mensah is highly-regarded by United boss Mourinho, especially given his ability to play at right-back, centre-half and in midfield.

Indeed the player has featured in every one of United’s pre-season matches but made just 11 appearances in all competitions last season and was often overlooked by Mourinho.

United have this week signed Nemanja Matic from Chelsea and are thought to be closing on a deal for Serge Aurier.

So sending Fosu-Mensah on loan for the season could be in the best interests of all parties, if the deal gets agreed.

AND THE REST

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he spoke to Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata about moving to the club

Manchester United are one of three Premier League clubs trying to sign young Manchester City starlet Jadon Sancho (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have agreed a £27m deal for Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier – even though the Ivory Coast international is currently banned from entering the UK (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are back on the trail of Antonio Candreva after getting a boost to their hopes of landing him from Inter Milan (Daily Mirror)

Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez is increasingly hopeful of getting his big-money transfer to Roma and is ready to force a move if necessary (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have enquired about the availability of Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Monaco winger and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho (Daily Mirror)

Alexis Sanchez has left his Arsenal team-mates convinced he wants to leave the club as he returned to training on Tuesday (Daily Mail)

Arsene Wenger has told Sanchez, 28, he will not be sold to another English club this summer (The Times)

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, 28, plans to stay and fight for his place at the club next season

John Terry has laid down the challenge for Aston Villa this season in stark terms by insisting that only winning the Championship would be acceptable (Daily Mail)

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at critics with an Instagram post claiming: “Insects only attack lights that shine.”

Manchester City have loaned three more senior players to Girona for the season as they strengthen their links with the La Liga new boys (The Sun)

Republic of Ireland legend Robbie Keane is set to join Indian Super League side Atletico de Kolkata (The Sun)

Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole, 33, is on the verge of being sacked by Indonesian side Persib Bandung, whose manager said “he plays very badly” compared to other foreign players (Daily Mail)

Mauricio Pochettino fears Tottenham will not be able to challenge for the Premier League title unless he makes signings this summer (The Guardian)

Manchester City have insisted on a £50m buy-back option for Kelechi Iheanacho ahead of his move to Leicester (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea may incorporate an individual fitness regime for striker Diego Costa who is training away from the club in Brazil (Daily Telegraph)

Barcelona want Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele and Juventus striker Paulo Dybala as they look for replacements for Neymar (The Independent)

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale is threatening to join Manchester United if Zinedine Zidane fails to give him the chance to overcome his injury woes, according to reports (Daily Express)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich could use funds gained from Eden Hazard’s potential move to Barcelona on Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, say reports in Spain (Daily Express)

Paulo Sergio wants a second crack at managing Hearts following the sacking of Ian Cathro (Daily Record)