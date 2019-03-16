A big-name Barcelona star has set his sights on a summer move to the Premier League, while Real Madrid are targeting a swoop for a Manchester City favourite, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

UMTITI SETS HEART ON MOVE TO MANCHESTER

Samuel Umtiti’s next club will be Manchester United or Manchester City, according to reports on Saturday.

According to Calciomercato, and as picked up by a number of English papers, the France defender is surprisingly set to be sold by Barcelona this summer after three seasons at the club.

And the Italian outlet claims Umtiti has already instructed his agent to sound out the Premier League pair over a potential move.

United’s need to sign new defenders has been made clear by both former manager Jose Mourinho and current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who could raise funds by allowing Eric Bailly to move on.

It’s reported that Umtiti will be sold by Barcelona if they receive a fee of around €60m (£54m) – money that is unlikely to deter either Premier League duo from a move.

However, with Manchester City allegedly set to be placed under a transfer ban, it is United who are emerging as favourites to sign a man, who has earned a reputation as one of the world’s best centre-halves.

The 25-year-old has endured an injury-hit season and it’s claimed his fitness concerns are a major reason for Barcelona wanting to let Umtiti leave.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!

AND THE REST

Real Madrid are targeting Raheem Sterling as part of their plan to rebuild the squad with Zinedine Zidane a big fan of the England international (Daily Mirror)

Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho has revealed he nearly joined Everton and Tottenham before moving to Molineux (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka could leave the club if he is not given a pay rise, according to his agent (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City want to hire Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi as an academy coach when he retires as a player (The Sun)

Fulham players were left baffled by Claudio Ranieri’s bizarre training regime of playing handball the day before games (The Sun)

Olivier Giroud has thrown his Chelsea future in doubt after saying there is no chance he stays in his current role as a reserve (The Sun)

Arsenal approached Rennes over a transfer of their star Ismaila Sarr straight after their 3-1 defeat in France last week (The Sun)

Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot were both fined £150,000 for turning up late to a Paris Saint-Germain team meeting (The Sun)

Newcastle have been ordered by the FA to hand over all their files from their 14-month internal investigation into alleged bullying by Peter Beardsley (The Sun)

Hearts could try to land Craig Bryson when his Derby deal expires this summer (The Sun)

Manchester City are expected to be hit with the same FIFA transfer ban as Chelsea for allegedly breaching rules on youth players (The Times)

Leicester are adamant that it will take a huge offer for Ben Chilwell to leave this summer because the club have removed all release clauses from their players’ contracts after losing N’Golo Kante to Chelsea three years ago (The Times)

Fulham are quoting an asking price of £40m for Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has been linked with Tottenham and a move to China (The Times)

Keith Wyness, the former Aston Villa chief executive, is acting as a broker in an attempt to sell Derby (The Times)

Steven Gerrard accepts he could be sacked if he cannot settle Rangers’ transfer plans or bring a trophy to Ibrox next season (Daily Express)

Chris Brunt is keen to stay at West Brom but accepts players will be sold if promotion is not achieved this season (Daily Express)

Chelsea will escape punishment for making alleged illegal payments to the father of defender Andreas Christensen, as they were declared during a Premier League amnesty period in 2015 (Daily Mail)

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to call up James Ward-Prowse following Jordan Henderson’s injury blow (Daily Telegraph)