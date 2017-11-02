Paper Talk: Bundesliga duo to snub Man Utd, Liverpool for Barcelona

Barcelona are poised to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to two top targets, while Jack Wilshere will learn if he has an Arsenal future in a matter of weeks, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL, MANCHESTER UNITED LINKED DUO WATCHED BY BARCELONA

Barcelona are hoping to sign striker Timo Werner, 21, and defender Dayot Upamecano, 19, from RB Leipzig during the January window, reports the Daily Mirror.

The La Liga giants’ technical director Robert Fernandez travelled to Germany at the weekend to scout the highly-rated duo and reports in Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims a bid for the £90million-rated duo is imminent.

Teenage defender Upamecano has been a long-term target for the Catalan side and is seen as a potential replacement for Gerard Pique, who is 31 in February.

He was scouted by United during his early years in League 1 with Valenciennes and while they have tracked him ever since, it is Liverpool who have most recently been linked.

Both United and Liverpool, meanwhile, have also been linked with Leipzig striker Werner, who has struck seven times so far this season.

The Germany striker has also been touted as a target for Real Madrid, but if reports in the Mirror and Mundo Deportivo are to be believed, it is Barcelona who will win the race for the highly-rated duo.

AND THE REST

Arsene Wenger reveals he will decide whether Jack Wilshere has an Arsenal future in December (The Independent)

Antonio Conte still has the backing of the Chelsea board despite the Champions League defeat in Rome (Daily Mirror)

Thibaut Courtois has admitted Chelsea will be out of the Premier League title race if they lose to Manchester United on Sunday (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool suffered an injury blow as Georginio Wijnaldum limped out of the Champions League clash with Maribor. Phillipe Coutinho has also been ruled out of the weekend trip to West Ham (Daily Mirror)

Gareth Southgate will not call Jack Wilshere back into the England squad but will instead give Harry Winks the nod for the games against Germany and Brazil (The Guardian)

David Unsworth admits he has to win the next two games to stand any chance of holding on to the Everton job (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea’s medical staff will attempt to push N’Golo Kante into returning from his hamstring injury against Manchester United on Sunday (Daily Telegraph)

Everton have held preliminary discussions with Sam Allardyce’s advisors as Farhad Moshiri puts together a contingency plan for the club’s next manager (Daily Mail)

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham are capable of competing against anyone after beating Real Madrid for the first time in their history (Daily Mail)

Mauricio Pochettinho admits Toby Alderweireld’s injury is “a little bit bad” after the defender limped off during Tottenham’s Champions League win against Real Madrid (The Sun)

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has ruled himself out of the running for the Everton job (The Sun)

Everton are ready to pay the £2.5m release clause in Burnley manager Sean Dyche’s contract (The Sun)

Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist is a contender to take charge of Sunderland following the sacking of Simon Grayson (Daily Star)