Chelsea are ready to push through with ambitious plans to sign a Barcelona midfielder, while Arsenal could solve their defensive woes with a move for a Napoli star, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

DE JONG SIGNING TO PUSH RAKITIC OUT OF BARCELONA

Chelsea are lining up a summer swoop to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, according to reports.

Catalan paper Sport, via the Daily Express, claims Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has decided that the Croatian is the man he wants to replace Cesc Fabregas in his midfield next season.

Chelsea have been linked with Leandro Paredes and Nicolo Barella, but look set to miss out on both players – and now Rakitic is in their sights.

It’s claimed Rakitic knows his time at Barcelona looks to be coming to an end; the club’s January signing of Ajax man Frenkie De Jong – who will arrive in the summer – is seen as putting the Croatian’s long-term future at the club in serious jeopardy.

Rakitic has said he will fight for his future at Barcelona, saying: “If I am here [at Barcelona], it’s to play.

“If anything has to change, we will speak. I have a lot of confidence. I know what I can give. I know who I am.

“I want to be here and, if I can renew, to be here for even more years.

“I am really happy here, everyone knows it, above all the ‘Presi’ [president]. I have nothing else to say.”

Asked if De Jong’s arrival will force him out, he continued: “That’s a good question for the ‘Mister’ [manager] or the ‘Presi’.

“I am 30 and I am in the best moment of my career. I want to enjoy football and enjoy Barca.”

However, the Spanish media are adamant that Rakitic’s time at the Nou Camp is coming to an end and that he will be sold off – most likely to Chelsea – in the summer.

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!

AND THE REST

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Napoli right-back Kevin Malcuit as a replacement for Hector Bellerin (The Sun)

Manchester United have offered Juan Mata a new £140,000-a-week contract in a desperate bid to stop Arsenal poaching him on a free transfer (The Sun)

Arsenal have offered Ivan Perisic £250,000 a week to join the Gunners on an initial loan with a view to a permanent move in the summer (The Sun)

Manchester City are intensifying their efforts to sign Leicester City star Ben Chilwell (The Sun)

Leeds are ready to pay Swansea £6m, rising to £10m, for young winger Dan James (The Sun)

Arsenal are still hopeful of a deal for Barcelona winger Malcom before the January window closes (The Sun)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has agreed to stay at Chelsea for now after meetings between his representatives and club managing director Marina Granovskaia (Daily Mail)

Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn could join Hull on loan after his spell at Sheffield United came to an end (Daily Mail)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is considering attacking signings such as Birmingham’s Che Adams and Tottenham’s Vincent Janssen (Daily Mail)

Che Adams: was sent off against Huddersfield over the weekend

Che Adams: was sent off against Huddersfield over the weekend

Olivier Giroud has hinted he could return to France after Chelsea’s loan signing of Gonzalo Higuain pushed him down the pecking order (Daily Mail)

The FIFA investigation into Chelsea’s transfer dealings involves ‘over 100 young player cases’, with the club set to find out whether they will be banned from the market for two years (Daily Mail)

Wales international defender Jazz Richards has been told by Cardiff he can leave this week either on loan or in a permanent deal (Daily Mail)

Manchester City have held further talks over a £5.5m deal for Hajduk Split midfielder Ante Palaversa (Daily Mail)

Stoke manager Nathan Jones is willing to listen to offers for Bojan, Darren Fletcher and Peter Crouch, who are all among the club’s highest earners (Daily Mail)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez is set to join Real Betis on loan (Daily Mail)

Former England defender Micah Richards is set to retire at the age of 30 after long-term knee issues have hampered his career (Daily Mail)

Liverpool have opened talks to sign young midfielder Sandro Tonali from Brescia but the Italian club wants £30m for him (Daily Express)

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has told the club he wants a loan move to another Premier League club with Newcastle, Burnley and Cardiff interested (Daily Mirror)

Southampton have made an £8m bid for Birmingham for striker Che Adams, with 12 other Premier League clubs also watching him (Daily Mirror)

Wigan are poised to sign Nottingham Forest full-back Dan Fox (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool outcast Lazar Markovic could leave Anfield this January, with several clubs keen on his signature (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool star Divock Origi is wanted on loan by French club Nantes but they are reluctant to pay his full wages (Daily Star)

Arsenal could send Mesut Ozil to Paris Saint-Germain in a swap deal for Adrien Rabiot (Daily Star)

Aston Villa, Leeds, Middlesbrough and West Brom are after Fulham trio Stefan Johansen, Floyd Ayite and Neeskens Kebano (Daily Star)

Trabzonspor have denied Liverpool have reached an agreement over the transfer of Abdulkadir Omur (Daily Star)

Manchester City have agreed a €13m fee (£11.29m) with Schalke for Wales teenage international Rabbi Matondo (Daily Telegraph)

Leicester midfielder Andre Silva wants to leave the club before transfer deadline day after falling out of favour under Claude Puel (The Guardian)

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri would welcome back suspended striker Aboubakar Kamara following the outcome of a club investigation (The Guardian)