Paper Talk: Barcelona’s Herrera promise; Ben Arfa’s shock PL move

Manchester United are ready to act as Barcelona make plans to lure one of their midfield talents, while a former Newcastle playmaker could be set for a shock return to the club, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD TO ACT AS BARCELONA TRY TO SNARE HERRERA

Manchester United are facing a new fight to keep Ander Herrera at Old Trafford as Barcelona step up their efforts to bring the player back to Spain.

United’s Player of the Year last season has had to endure something of a reduced role this season, with Nemanja Matic taking his place in midfield. And while the player insists he is happy and Jose Mourinho has no desire to sell, he could see his head turned by claims in the Spanish media.

Don Balon, via the Daily Express, claims Barca boss Ernesto Valverde wants to meet with the former Athletic Bilbao star and tell him he can become the Catalan club’s long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta in the heart of their midfield.

Herrera is out of contract at United next summer, so Barcelona will hope to sign the player in a cut-price deal in January.

However, with talks over a new deal ongoing, United plan to trigger the one-year option on Herrera’s deal before December 31 to ensure at the very least the player won’t be able to leave for under his market value.

AND THE REST

Hatem Ben Arfa: Struggling to impress Unai Emery

Rafael Benitez is considering a shock Newcastle return for playmaker Hatem Ben Arfa, who is surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Express)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has denied there is a release clause in the new contract signed by 20-year-old midfielder David Brooks, who is the subject of interest from Liverpool (Daily Express)

Real Madrid are targeting Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin as a replacement for Dani Carvajal (Daily Express)

Aston Villa have joined Nottingham Forest in a battle to sign Hibernian midfielder John McGinn (Daily Express)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 24, says he wants to be a one-club man, despite interest in the England international from Real Madrid (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham are ready to step up their bid to sign Everton midfielder Ross Barkley in January (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to add even more attacking options to his squad in January, despite his side’s superb goalscoring record in 2017-18 (Daily Mirror)

West Ham and England goalkeeper Joe Hart was the victim of a moped gang last week near the club’s Chadwell Heath training complex – he had a watch, phone and wallet stolen (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are ready to launch their final attack to persuade Liverpool to sell Philippe Coutinho (Daily Mail)

Mesut Ozil is furious over a “campaign” linking him with Manchester United and wants to remain at Arsenal in the long term (The Sun)

Manchester City inserted a buy-back clause in the deal that saw teenage star Jadon Sancho join Borussia Dortmund in August (The Sun)

Arsenal’s efforts to replace Alexis Sanchez with AC Milan forward Andre Silva could be undermined by interest from Barcelona (The Sun)

Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement to sign Brazil U17 star Alan, who is set to join the club next summer from Palmeiras after turning 18 (The Sun)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are considering making a move for 17-year-old French forward Lenny Pintor, who plays for second-tier side Brest (The Sun)

Kevin De Bruyne can be Manchester City’s Cristiano Ronaldo, says Bernardo Silva (The Sun)

Rafa Benitez believes a Newcastle takeover could lift the club back towards the top of the English game (The Sun)

Former Southampton boss Claude Puel has emerged as a contender to replace Craig Shakespeare as Leicester manager (Daily Telegraph)

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are striving to create circumstances that will ensure Philippe Coutinho wants to stay at Anfield beyond this season (Daily Telegraph)

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that some people close to Tottenham Hotspur questioned his team selection for the Champions League tie away to Real Madrid (Daily Telegraph)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will not “run away” from Turf Moor, but cannot say for definite he will not leave the club (The Guardian)

Arsene Wenger has challenged the first-team regulars he left at home for Arsenal’s Europa League win in Belgrade to pick up the pieces of their domestic season (The Guardian)

Antonio Conte has defended his methods after it was revealed that some of his Chelsea players are unhappy with his training regime (The Times)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Winks can gate-crash England’s World Cup squad (Daily Star)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis says Gareth Southgate is eyeing Jay Rodriguez for an England recall (Daily Star)