Paper Talk: Big Depay dilemma; Liverpool’s top 2 targets named

Memphis Depay could end his Manchester United misery by signing for a Ligue 1 side, while Liverpool’s top two targets for January have been named, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

LYON OPEN TALKS OVER DEAL FOR DEPAY

Lyon have opened talks with Manchester United over winger Memphis Depay, 22, according to reports on Wednesday.

The out-of-favour winger has featured just 10 times this season after failing to win the trust of Jose Mourinho, who has vowed not to use him until his future is resolved.

He had been linked with moves to Everton and Roma, but it now appears a move to Ligue 1 could be on the cards.



The move for the Dutch forward, however, is being orchestrated by the club’s hierarchy rather than manager Bruno Genesio.

Foot Mercato claim that the Netherlands international is open to joining the club, who currently sit fourth in Ligue 1. But the report also alleges that head coach Genesio is among those who are not convinced by the winger.

It remains to be seen whether the deal will go ahead and it seems Lyon will have to convince their manager of the merits of the Dutch winger

Either way, United hope to get Depay off their books this month and will be keeping their fingers crossed Lyon offer them suitable terms.

KLOPP IDENTIFIES DUO AS LIVERPOOL LOOK TO SPEND £40M

Jurgen Klopp has made Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, and Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa, 20, his top two targets this month, according to reports in Germany.

Klopp has been given £40million to invest in his squad in January and has been linked with moves for a whole host of players.

But having been given a firm no over No 1 target Christian Pulisic by Borussia Dortmund, and with Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Brandt seen as a target for the summer, Klopp has turned his attention to Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to Bild.

The England international is set to be growing increasingly frustrated at his inability to nail down a regular first-team spot at Arsenal and Klopp hopes to tempt him to move to the north-west to making a bid for him.

It’s not known how much the player would cost, but Arsenal are unlikely to sell at anything less than £35million.

And Bild claims any remaining money will be used by Liverpool to sign Brazil forward Barbosa on loan for the rest of the season. The player – known in his homeland as Batigol – has failed to settle at the San Siro, despite claims from the player he has no desire to leave.

AND THE REST



Southampton have made an approach for Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira. The 24-year-old has fallen out with boss Nuno Espirito Santo and will cost about £4m (The Sun)

Manchester United could return to Paul Pogba’s former club Le Havre to sign French youth star Yasser Larouci. The teenager has already impressed Southampton while on trial at St Mary’s in December (The Sun)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is planning a shock move for West Ham star Michail Antonio (Daily Mail)

Swansea City are looking to Leicester striker Leanardo Ulloa as a replacement for Chelsea target Fernando Llorente (Daily Mail)

Manchester United will recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from his loan spell at Wolves this week (Daily Mail)

Paris Saint-Germain will allow forward Jese Rodriguez, 23, and defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak, 26, to leave. The duo are valued at £55m and news of their availability has alerted Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and West Ham (The Sun)

Brentford have rejected West Ham’s latest offer of £12.5m for Scott Hogan as they hold out for their £15m valuation (Daily Mail)

Serie A outfit AC Milan are still hopeful of completing a deal for Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu (Daily Mail)

Torino striker Andrea Belotti says he won’t let Arsenal’s reported £55m bid affect him. Arsene Wenger has been hot on the heels of the striker after his 13 goals this season (The Sun)

Stoke City have tabled a fresh £12m bid for troubled West Brom striker Saido Berahino (The Sun)

Meanwhile, Rangers are plotting a summer swoop to try and tempt Berahino to try his luck in the Scottish Premiership (The Sun)

Sheffield Wednesday are bidding to sign striker Sam Winnall from neighbours Barnsley in a bargain £500,000 deal (The Sun)

Chelsea are lining up a £16m bid for Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer

Derby County’s Tom Ince is a £8m target for Newcastle (The Sun)

Newcastle United have been told they will not be able to take 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan (Shields Gazette)

Fiorentina are keen to sign West Ham striker Simone Zaza, 25, as a potential replacement for 29-year-old Nikola Kalinic, who is close to a £42m move to Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian (London Evening Standard)

Max Gradel is ready to hand in a transfer request to leave Bournemouth (The Sun)

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has become the latest player to be linked with a move to the Chinese Super League (The Sun)

Borussia Dortmund ace Neven Subotic has paid thanks to his mentor Jurgen Klopp while his agent has refused to rule out a move to England this month

Arsenal are becoming increasingly concerned superstars Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez won’t sign new deals (Daily Star)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has made Alexis Sanchez his No 1 summer transfer target (The Sun)

Liverpool want to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s £20m-rated winger Julian Brandt in the summer (Daily Express)

Serie A side Atalanta have turned down an offer from Everton for their Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie (Daily Express)

Aston Villa are interested in signing Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester but face competition from Crystal Palace and West Brom for the Ghana international (The Guardian)

Gabriel Jesus’s £27m move to Manchester City is yet to be signed off because the final paperwork is not in place (The Guardian)

Burnley defender Michael Keane, 23, says he is happy at the club, but that interest in him from champions Leicester City is “flattering to see” (Lancashire Telegraph)

Rangers have signed highly-rated defender David Bates from Raith Rovers after the 20-year-old impressed on a development loan at Ibrox (Daily Record)



Middlesbrough are the latest side to show an interest in Scotland star Robert Snodgrass (Daily Record)