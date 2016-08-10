Paper Talk: Blues join Kone race; Man United quartet exit

Chelsea have ramped up their interest in signing a new centre-back, while Jose Mourinho is ready to part ways with four Man United players, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

BLUES SET TO HIJACK EVERTON BID

John Stones’ big-money move to Manchester City is set to spark a fresh flurry of transfer activity before the window closes, with Chelsea ready to respond to their title rivals.

Everton have identified Swansea captain Ashley Williams and Sunderland’s Lamine Kone as the men to replace the England international, but the latter is also said to be on Antonio Conte’s radar.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues are having to weigh up alternatives to their first-choice target Kalidou Koulibaly as Napoli are refusing to sell him until they find an adequate replacement.

Benfica’s Victor Lindelof is reportedly another option for Chelsea, who are heading into the new season with Gary Cahill as their only fully-fit central defender.

RED DEVILS SET TO OFFLOAD FOUR

Following the completion of Paul Pogba’s world-record move back to Manchester United, Mourinho’s attention has now turned towards trimming his Red Devils squad.

‘The Special One’ is said to be confident in finding a new club for out-of-favour midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger before the window closes, while Sunderland target Adnan Januzaj has reportedly been made available on loan again.

New Sunderland boss David Moyes has been looking into the prospect of bringing some of the players he managed during his Manchester United spell and, according to the Daily Mail is close to completing an £8m double swoop for the defensive duo of Paddy McNair and Donald Love.

The duo are reportedly expected for medicals this week and are surplus to requirements at Old Trafford following the signing of Eric Bailly from Villarreal and the return of Luke Shaw from a lengthy injury lay-off.

AND THE REST

Arsenal will launch a bid of £30m for Manchester City’s Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony, 27 (Daily Star)

Claudio Ranieri has agreed a new four-year deal with Leicester which will double the Italian’s salary to £3m a year

Leicester City have made a £23million offer for Santos’ 19-year-old Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace are willing to pay £32m for Liverpool’s Belgium striker Christian Benteke, 25, and Alan Pardew has also lined up Welsh free agent striker Hal Robson-Kanu, 27 (Mirror)

West Ham have enquired about Lyon winger Rachid Ghezzal, 24. The Algeria international is also a target for Everton

David Moyes is also eyeing up an £8m bid for Norwich’s Scotland forward Steven Naismith, 29 (Daily Star)

Serie A sides Torino and Fiorentina are both keen on signing Hull City’s striker Abel Hernandez, 26 (Gazzetta)

Blackburn Rovers are close to signing Southampton’s English striker Sam Gallagher, 20 (Lancashire Telegraph)