Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are chasing a Liverpool starlet, while Manchester United are ready to hand a veteran star a new three-year deal, all in Monday’s papers.

LIVERPOOL YOUNGSTER WANTED IN GERMANY

Liverpool’s 17-year-old English forward Bobby Duncan, cousin of Reds legend Steven Gerrard, is reportedly a target for German clubs Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

The youngster only arrived at Anfield from Manchester City over the summer but has impressed in his short time on Merseyside and has even trained with Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

The England youth star has scored 10 goals for Liverpool’s academy side this season and his performances have not gone unnoticed abroad, as reported by the Daily Mail.

A number of English football’s brightest talents have moved to Germany in recent seasons in an attempt to get regular first team football.

Jadon Sancho left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund and has since made his debut for England, while Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson is on loan at Hoffenheim and is also said to be close Gareth Southgate’s squad following a successful start to life in Germany.

And it would now appear that Duncan is the latest to attract the Bundesliga’s top clubs.

Duncan is not the only one turning heads in Germany, with Phil Foden and Calum Hudson-Odoi also causing interest due to a lack of first-team action.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are ready to keep Juan Mata at Old Trafford by handing him a new three-year deal (Daily Mirror)

Southampton have started weighing up options to replace under-pressure boss Mark Hughes, with Brendan Rodgers and Peter Bosz among the possible candidates (Daily Mirror)

Everton are ready to offer Gabriel Barbosa a second chance to make it in Europe after the Brazilian striker’s failed spell at Inter Milan (Daily Mirror)

David Luiz revealed Maurizio Sarri has been angrier after victories, following Chelsea’s defeat by Tottenham (Daily Mirror)

PSG will face competition from Juventus for Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea (The Sun)

Manchester United target Jordi Alba has admitted he is frustrated at the lack of progress on his new contract (The Sun)

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac is on the brink of the sack in the midst of a second three-game Bundesliga winless streak this season (The Sun)

Seamus Coleman has blasted Everton’s record against Liverpool as ’embarrassing’ ahead of the Merseyside Derby (Daily Express)

Manchester United sent scouts to watch 19-year-old West Ham defender Declan Rice in the Hammers’ 4-0 defeat by Manchester City on Saturday (Metro)

Manager Marco Silva says Everton plan to test Barcelona’s resolve over a permanent move for midfielder Andre Gomes, who is on a season-long loan at Goodison Park (Liverpool Echo)

Dominic Solanke has been urged to join Rangers by Liverpool pal Ovie Ejaria (Daily Record)

Mikael Lustig is set for crunch talks in the next fortnight to decide if he has a future at Celtic (Daily Record)