Manchester United are in talks to bring back a former favourite to Old Trafford in January, while there is growing interest in a pair of stars catching the eye under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, according to Monday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD IN TALKS OVER BRING IBRAHIMOVIC BACK

Manchester United are reportedly targeting a shock reunion with former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will be a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, via Tuttomercatoweb, who claim that talks between United and Ibrahimovic have already been held as the 38-year-old looks to write one final glorious chapter to his seemingly-never-ending career.

Ibrahimovic was thought to be closing on a return to Serie A with both Bologna and AC Milan leading the chase – but it seems a change of heart from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened the door on a return to Old Trafford.

The United manager has constantly distanced the club from a reunion with their former striker in January, mainly owing to the fact that at 38 years of age, he would be too old to make an impact in the Premier League.

However, with Paul Ince urging United to reconsider and bring him back and make him the “Godfather of Old Trafford”, it seems there has been a change of heart from the Norwegian, who is desperate to add a more clinical side to his attack.

It is not known at this stage whether a move to bring back Ibrahimovic would affect the Red Devils’ bid to bring Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic to the club in January.

Ibrahimovic netted 29 goals during his stay at Old Trafford before departing for MLS.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are interested in signing Leeds United duo Kalvin Phillips and Ben White (Daily Express)

N’Golo Kante insists he is committed to Chelsea despite speculation linking him to Real Madrid (The Sun)

Arsene Wenger confirmed he is not a candidate for the Bayern Munich job but is open to a return to management (The Sun)

Wolves forward Adama Traore is at the centre of an international tug-of-war after the 23-year-old was called up by both Spain and Mali. Traore was born in Spain to Malian parents (The Sun)

Manuel Pellegrini will be backed by West Ham as he fights to turn around the club’s nightmare run of form, but error-prone reserve goalkeeper Roberto could be replaced in January after another poor display at the weekend (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal chiefs have reportedly apportioned some blame to VAR for the Gunners’ dismal start to the season (Daily Mirror)

Alexandre Lacazette says Arsenal are suffering a crisis in confidence as their manager Unai Emery tries to halt their poor form (Daily Mirror)

The FA believes poor weather was partly responsible for almost 9,000 supporters with tickets not attending England Women’s match with Germany at Wembley (Daily Telegraph)

Unai Emery believes he has the full backing of Arsenal’s board and has received no ultimatums as he struggles to arrest the slump that is threatening to derail their season (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal bosses are determined to stand by manager Unai Emery despite the Gunners’ disappointing start to the Premier League season (Daily Mail)

Manuel Lanzini is set to spend two months on the sidelines after suffering a fractured collarbone during West Ham’s dismal 3-0 defeat to Burnley on Saturday (Daily Mail)

Barnsley are still in dispute with former manager Daniel Stendel more than a month after he departed the club (Daily Mail)

Manchester United can exercise their buy-back clause for Memphis Depay if Tottenham decide to weigh up a big-money move for the Lyon forward (Daily Star)

Neil Lennon has hinted Celtic could offer Jonny Hayes a new deal when his contract expires at the end of the season (Daily Record)