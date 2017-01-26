Paper Talk: Chelsea bid fails; Payet warned by ex-Hammer

Chelsea have been given the green light to sign one of Antonio Conte’s favourite players, while Leicester face a battle to keep record signing Islam Slimani at the club, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

CHELSEA GREEN LIGHT TO SIGN £56M VIDAL

Chelsea will reportedly launch a £56million bid to sign Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich this summer.

The midfielder, who previously played under Antonio Conte at Juventus where they won three Serie A titles in three seasons together, has been told he is free to leave the Bundesliga at the end of the season and talks have already been held between the parties.

Chilean newspaper El Mercurio claims Bayern are demanding £56million for the 29-year-old player they paid £25.5m to sign from Juventus under two years ago.

It’s also claimed that Chelsea’s board have given the go-ahead regarding the transfer and talks will intensify ahead of the summer window.

El Mercurio also claim that Vidal is also having English lessons as he prepares for a potential move to the Premier League.

Speaking about the prospect of working again with Vidal, Conte admitted last year: “He has extraordinary physical and technical attributes, if I get to coach him a little more it’d be fantastic.

“I want him in all my teams.”

LEICESTER SET TO LOSE SLIMANI TO CHINA

Leicester are facing a major battle to keep record signing Islam Slimani amid reports that Chinese club Tianjin are ready to offer £40m for the Algeria striker.

Any sale would represent a quick profit for the Foxes, who only signed Slimani from Porto for £29m last summer.

The Daily Mirror claims Slimani’s agent has already been in China to hold talks and the paper claims the striker is interested in the move, where he could earn £400,000 per week.

Leicester broke their transfer record to sign Slimani from Sporting Lisbon last summer and he has struggled to make a huge impact as the champions have endured a dramatic fall from grace.

Tianjin were the club who recently tried, and ultimately failed, to sign Diego Costa from Chelsea, while the club have also been linked with Leeds’ Chris Wood. Costa remains on their list of targets, but it is thought a swoop for Slimani would end their interest in the Spain striker.

Slimani will reportedly hold talks over his future when he returns from African Cup of Nations duty.

AND THE REST

Sunderland boss David Moyes is trying to do a £3m deal for Swansea left-back Neil Taylor (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa are insisting on getting their £12m back for striker Ross McCormack, who has fallen out with boss Steve Bruce (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa are the latest Championship side to show an interest in signing Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom on loan (Daily Mirror)

Norwich are set to sign Dutch left-back Marvin Zeegelaar for £3.5m from Sporting Lisbon (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has held showdown talks with Granit Xhaka after the midfielder was accused of racially abusing an airport worker

Chelsea have failed with a bid worth £27m for Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie

Lionel Messi is set to snub Manchester City and sign a new contract with Barcelona (The Sun)

Antonio Conte would sanction the sale of Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid – if it meant landing his ultimate transfer target, Alvaro Morata (The Sun)

Sunderland will battle Fenerbahce boss Dick Advocaat in the race to sign Stoke’s Charlie Adam (The Sun)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon is a shock target for Chelsea – if they elect to let Asmir Begovic go to Bournemouth. The other two in the frame for the Blues are Diego Lopez – on loan to Espanyol from AC Milan – and Galatasaray’s Uruguay international Fernando Muslera (The Sun)

Watford have agreed to sign AC Milan striker M’Baye Niang on loan with view to a permanent £16m transfer. However, Burnley have also made a late bid to take the 22-year-old on loan (Daily Mail)

Brad Guzan has agreed his Middlesbrough summer exit after signing a pre-contract agreement with MLS side Atlanta United (Daily Mail)

Everton’s James McCarthy is attracting interest from Crystal Palace and Newcastle as the out-of-favour midfielder considers his options (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough forward Gaston Ramirez has handed in a transfer request amid interest from Leicester City (Daily Mail)

Hull City boss Marco Silva says he believes Ryan Mason will play for Hull again once he recovers from his fractured skull (Daily Telegraph)

Jose Mourinho has given Anthony Martial a stark warning that his performances at Manchester United must improve

Rio Ferdinand has launched a scathing attack on West Ham rebel Dimitri Payet for his refusal to play for the club (The Guardian)

Crystal Palace have agreed a £9m fee for Norwich winger Robbie Brady, 25 (Croydon Advertiser)

Sunderland are considering making a bid for QPR’s 30-year-old former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha (Daily Telegraph)

