Paper Talk: Liverpool get Robertson boost; Chelsea plot shock striker move

Chelsea have identified Christian Benteke, but only as a second-choice striker, while Liverpool are closing in on a deal for one of their top transfer targets, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

CHELSEA TARGET SHOCK MOVE FOR BENTEKE

Chelsea have reportedly contacted Crystal Palace over a shock move for former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke.

However, the Daily Telegraph claims Lukaku is only wanted as a second-choice striker for Antonio Conte, with the Blues boss still intent on signing one of Alvaro Morata, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Sergio Aguero first.

Chelsea have been linked with Benteke at various times through his career and almost challenged Liverpool to sign him from Aston Villa in the summer of 2015.

The paper claims Conte is an admirer of the Belgian and could sanction a move for the former Reds attacker.

However, it is claimed the 26-year-old, who scored 15 Premier League goals last season, would be seen as a back-up striker behind a marquee signing.

Benteke has endured a mixed time in England since joining Aston Villa in 2015. He scored 42 goals in 89 games at Villa Park before joining the Reds for £32.5million.

Chelsea’s need to sign a new striker has enhanced after Diego Costa mocked the Blues by posting a video of himself on Instagram partying in an Atletico Madrid shirt.

LIVERPOOL’S ANDY ROBERTSON DEAL INCHES CLOSER

Liverpool are a step closer to signing Andy Robertson from Hull after the defender left the Tigers’ training camp in Portugal, reports both the Liverpool Echo and the Hull Daily Mail.

The Reds have been in talks with Hull over a deal for the Scotland left-back and it seems a fee of around £8million has been agreed with the Championship side.

And it was claimed on Monday evening that Robertson, along with Aston Villa target Ahmed Elmohamady, has departed Hull’s warm-weather training camp to holds talks with Anfield officials.

Negotiations over personal terms are not expected to be problematic and it’s believed Robertson could be announced as a Liverpool player before the end of the week.

The 23-year-old has made 115 appearances for Hull following a £3m switch from Dundee United in 2014 and he will provide competition for James Milner at left-back with Alberto Moreno soon expected to be allowed to leave.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are confident of signing Ivan Perisic, with the Croatia winger set to pull out of Inter Milan’s pre-season tour to China (various)

Juventus have rejected an £88m offer from Chelsea for their striker Gonzalo Higuain, 29 (Daily Mirror)

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, has dropped a hint he will sign a new Manchester United contract by enrolling his two sons back into their youth academy (The Sun)

Brazil forward Neymar will not leave Barcelona because no club is prepared to meet his £195m release clause, the club’s sporting director says, amid speculation linking the 25-year-old with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Mail)

Chelsea want £60m Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero to replace Diego Costa up front (Daily Mirror)

Pepe Reina: Napoli stopper

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina has emerged as a surprise target for Manchester City, casting fresh doubt over Claudio Bravo’s future at the club (The Times)

Arsene Wenger must smash Arsenal’s transfer record for the second time in a month if he wants to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco (Daily Mirror)

Lemar remains at the top of Arsene Wenger’s wish list despite clear indications from French champions Monaco that they are not selling the 21-year-old winger (Daily Mail)

Arsenal’s Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, 27, is set to join Juventus after agreeing a deal in principle with the Italian champions worth about £10m (The Guardian)

West Ham have moved a step closer to agreeing a move for former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez, who is now with Bayer Leverkusen (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are ready to make a final attempt to lure Eric Dier from Tottenham, with a £60m offer (Daily Mirror)

Demarai Gray is set for new contract talks at Leicester as Roma step up their interest in Foxes winger Riyad Mahrez (Daily Mirror)

Wayne Rooney has been offered the chance to return to Manchester United as a club ambassador (The Sun)

Crystal Palace are plotting a loan swoop for Jack Wilshere but the deal is dependent on the midfielder signing a new contract with Arsenal (The Sun)

Manchester City are closing in on a double raid for Red Star Belgrade wonderkids Luka and Ivan Ilic (The Sun)

Chelsea are refusing to be dragged into a bidding war for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata (Daily Star)

Morata remains Chelsea’s No 1 target in their search for a new centre forward, despite emerging competition from AC Milan (Daily Mail)

Tottenham have cooled their interest in Everton midfielder Ross Barkley with the Toffees’ £50m asking price a major deterrent (Daily Mail)

Alexis Sanchez wants to join Manchester City and believes Arsenal will weaken in their efforts to stop the £50m forward joining a Premier League rival (Daily Mail)

Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp is looking to take Everton winger Aaron Lennon on loan (Daily Mail)