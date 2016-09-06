Paper Talk: Chelsea eye Benfica man; Mahrez Barcelona talk

Chelsea are making plans for January by targeting a Benfica defender, while Xavi reckons Riyad Mahrez is good enough to play for Barcelona, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

CHELSEA BATTLE PSG AND INTER FOR BENFICA DEFENDER

Chelsea will battle Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan for Benfica’s Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, 22, in January, according to the Daily Express.

The Blues were linked with a move for the Sweden international throughout the summer transfer window.

However Antonio Conte eventually turned to David Luiz to bolster his defence, bringing the Brazilian back to Stamford Bridge from PSG in a £32million deal.

But according to Football Italia, Conte still wants to add to his defensive options in January and will move for Lindelof, who has a £25million release clause in his contract.

Lindelof burst on to the scene at Benfica last year, and he has continued his fine form this season, starting all of the Portuguese club’s games in the new campaign.

The centre-back has six caps for Sweden and was part of Janne Andersson’s squad for Euro 2016.

XAVI SAYS MAHREZ IS GOOD ENOUGH FOR BARCELONA

Barcelona legend Xavi believes Leicester’s Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez, 25, is good enough to play for the Spanish giants.

The Leicester forward, 25, lifted the Players’ Player of the Year award last season and scored a stunning goal for Algeria at the weekend.

In quotes reported by the Daily Mirror, Xavi said: “Mahrez is good enough to play for Barcelona, but I am pleased he decided to stay with Leicester.”

Mahrez was heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League champions during the summer.

He has since, however, signed a new deal to remain at the club following the example of several team-mates.

Xavi, who has lifted eight titles and four Champions Leagues with Barca, added: “He clearly must have had options, but if Leicester had lost their best player after such a big achievement it would have been a shame.

“It will be interesting to see how him and Leicester perform in Europe this season.”

AND THE REST

Everton are to offer Ross Barkley a new long-term contract (Daily Mail)

England U21s action will not harm Marcus Rashford’s development, says Gareth Southgate (Daily Mail)

Police officers have been told Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho could clash at the Manchester derby (Daily Mail)

Lucas Piazon says he wants to leave Chelsea for another club for more than one season (Daily Mail)

Everton left it too late to sign Andriy Yarmolenko, claims the Dynamo Kiev president (Daily Mirror)

Super agent Mino Raiola, who works with Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 34, and Paul Pogba, 23, among others, says a player will soon be transferred for £200m (talkSPORT)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been enjoying a holiday in Italy during the international break (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are relishing the return of Dimitri Payet to Premier League action this weekend (Daily Mirror)

Sam Allardyce insists Wayne Rooney is still England’s main man and is undroppable (Daily Mirror)

Romelu Lukaku has pledged not to quarrel with Everton despite his desire to leave the club (Daily Star)

Middlesbrough blocked Aston Villa’s deadline day swoop for Jordan Rhodes (Daily Star)

Sunderland are rivalling West Brom to sign free agent Momo Sissoko (Daily Star)

Mark Hughes has told Jack Butland to forget about England and get himself fit for Stoke (Daily Star)

Danny Simpson says he cannot wait for Leicester’s Champions League campaign to get underway (Daily Star)

West Brom have reportedly decided against offering a deal to Arsenal youngster Tyrell Robinson (Daily Express)

Jonny Evans is set for a bumper new contract at West Brom following Arsenal’s summer interest (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City loanee Jason Denayer, 21, is in line for his first start for Sunderland in Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy game against Rochdale, while midfielder Jan Kirchoff, 25, is set to return from injury in the game (Sunderland Echo)