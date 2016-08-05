Paper Talk: Chelsea eye midfielder; prodigy waits on Liverpool

Chelsea are lining up a £15million bid for a Brazilian teenager, while a highly-rated Real Madrid prospect wants to join Liverpool, according to today’s papers.

CHELSEA WANT SANTOS STAR

Chelsea are set to keep a close eye on Thiago Maia at the Olympics as the Blues weigh up a £15million offer for the Santos midfielder.

According to the Daily Mirror, Antonio Conte is desperate to recruit more players ahead of his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Michy Batshuayi and N’Golo Kante are the only arrivals this summer, and the former Italy boss still wants to sign a defender, midfielder and a striker.

Kalidou Koulibaly appears Conte’s primary target at centre-back, with Chelsea having already seen a number of bids for the Napoli man turned down, while a deal for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is still trying to be brokered.

And Conte could now turn to Maia to help bolster his midfielder, with the 19-year-old expected to impress for Brazil at this summer’s Olympics.

The defensive midfielder has anchored Santos for two years and his agent Kia Joorabchian is understood to have already held talks with Chelsea.

ODEGAARD WANTS LIVERPOOL SWITCH

Martin Odegaard is stalling on a loan move to the Bundesliga as the Real Madrid teen waits to see if Liverpool revive their interest in him.

According to the Daily Mail, the 17-year-old will leave the Bernabeu on a temporary basis as Zinedine Zidane feels the midfielder is not yet ready for first-team football with the Spanish giants.

The Norway international has a move to Germany in his sights, with Bayer Leverkusen and Hamburg interested, but the report suggests he would like to play under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool were one of a number of clubs who battled to sign Odegaard when the youngster broke through at Stromsgodset aged just 15, and the teenager wants to discover whether a move to Anfield is once more a possibility.

