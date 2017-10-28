Paper Talk: Chelsea eye striker move; Coutinho snubs Euro giant

Chelsea are ready to make a move for an Italian forward to keep Antonio Conte happy, while Philippe Coutinho has reportedly turned down a move to a European powerhouse, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

CHELSEA TURN TO LAZIO HOTSHOT TO KEEP CONTE HAPPY

Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a move for Ciro Immobile in order to help rebuild the broken relationship with Antonio Conte.

The Italian is said to fallen out with the club’s hierachy over the poor summer transfer business and that has led to rumours of Chelsea looking to replace the former Juventus and Italy chief.

However, sources at The Sun are claiming that Blues owner Roman Abramovich is moving to try to bring in Immobile, who Conte believes would complement number one frontman Alvaro Morata perfectly in attack.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has already turned down a bid of around £62million from an unnamed Chinese Super League side — however, it is believed that he would be prepared to do business from upwards of £53m with Chelsea.

The report claims that Chelsea are unlikely to want to do a straight cash deal, however, and are likely to offer squad players in return.

Immobile, 27, is said to be keen on the idea of working with Conte again, having been in the Juve youth team when Conte was in charge of the reigning Serie A champions.

The striker is in fine form this season, having scored a brace in the recent shock win over Juventus – just a month after he grabbed a hat-trick in Lazio’s thumping of AC Milan.

AND THE REST

Idrissa Gueye’s new £4m-a-year deal at Everton is set to be announced (The Sun)

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has reportedly turned down a move to Paris Saint-Germain in January in favour of a move to Barcelona (The Sun)

Pep Guardiola is looking to take his Manchester City stars on a warm-weather training break in the New Year (The Sun)

Mark Hughes is ready to pounce on striker Mimoun Mahi’s £2m release clause at Groningen to boost Stoke’s flagging season (The Sun)

Brighton are eyeing up a January move for Torino’s Ghana international midfielder Afriyie Acquah (Daily Mirror)

Wolves are set to make their loan move for Monaco left-back Ruben Vinagre permanent – who has also been interesting teams from the Premier League (Daily Mirror)

Cardiff are hoping to avoid losing Aron Gunnarsson for nothing by tempting the Iceland midfielder with a new deal (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident he will remain at Anfield for many more years (Daily Mail)

Slaven Bilic takes his West Ham team to Crystal Palace on Saturday still under huge pressure, with Burnley’s Sean Dyche the leading candidate to replace him if and when he does leave the club (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are also weighing up a £22m move for Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri after his recovery from knee surgery (Daily Mail)

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham star Dele Alli could put his future at risk if he doesn’t have the right people around him (Daily Mail)

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth claims price tags will not mean anything to him when he picks his team (Daily Mail)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has suggested that a lack of unity at Rangers made it almost impossible for Pedro Caixinha to succeed as manager (Daily Express)

Moves for Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, Everton midfielder Ross Barkley and West Ham striker Andy Carroll were discussed at a meeting as Newcastle representatives met with PCP Partners to discuss potential signings (Daily Star)

Roy Hodgson admits the January transfer window could make or break Crystal Palace’s season (Daily Star)

Marco Silva has pleaded for referees to offer Watford star Richarlison more protection (Daily Star)

Steve Bruce will name Gabby Agbonlahor as Aston Villa boss for the day to try to beat Birmingham on Sunday (Daily Star)

Arsene Wenger says he is hungrier than ever, and has no plans to retire until he wins the Premier League one more time (The Independent)

PCP Partners have made an initial bid of £300m to buy Newcastle United (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leicester City’s 25-year-old midfielder Papy Mendy – on loan at Nice – has a future at the club, says new manager Claude Puel (Leicester Mercury)