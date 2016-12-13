Paper Talk: Chelsea given Rudiger lift; Defrel’s London link

West Ham plan to beef up their attack by moving for a striker also wanted by Liverpool, while Roma’s willingness to sign Cesc Fabregas could see Chelsea land a long-term target, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

WEST HAM EYE JANUARY SWOOP FOR DEFREL

West Ham will make a January move for Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel, as Slaven Bilic attempts to beef up his shot shy attack, according to reports on Tuesday.

The Hammers have endured a difficult campaign so far, but most of their problems are being blamed on a number of key injuries, with their strikeforce being affected the most.

And with summer signing Simone Zaza failing to hit the heights, Bilic’s hunt for a new centre forward has seen him linked with the French-born Serie A hitman, Defrel.

The Daily Express claims that providing he does not lose West Ham’s next two home games against Burnley and Hull, Bilic looks set to survive as manager and has already earmarked Defrel as a major target.

The 25-year-old is under contract at the Serie A club until 2020, but both Liverpool and West Ham have had scouts watching the former Parma and Cesena striker, who could cost as much as £20million.

The deal, however, could be further complicated by Liverpool’s interest in the player. The Reds could yet make a move for Defrel, which in turn would give the Hammers renewed hope that Jurgen Klopp could sanction the departure of another Hammers target in Daniel Sturridge.

ROMA’S CESC MOVE COULD OPEN DOOR FOR RUDIGER OR NAINGGOLAN

Roma want to sign Cesc Fabregas in January – and are so desperate to land the Spaniard that they are willing to throw Chelsea targets Antonio Rudiger or Radja Nainggolan into the deal.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, who suggest Roma have already made contact with the Blues ahead of a possible January swoop for the midfielder, who has found game time hard to come by at Chelsea this season.

Fabregas enjoyed his best performance for some time the weekend before last when the Blues claimed a 3-1 win at Manchester City – but the former Barcelona man was back on the bench on Sunday as Antonio Conte recalled the fit-again Nemanja Matic in the hard-fought 1-0 win over West Brom.

The paper claims Fabregas’ wages could prove a problem for Roma – but any deal could be sweetened by offering Chelsea the chance to buy one of their long-term targets in centre-half Rudiger or midfielder Nainggolan – and then chuck a hefty signing-on fee at the Spaniard.

Blues team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta, meanwhile, has urged Chelsea to keep Fabregas.

“To have a player like him at the club is really important,” he told the Evening Standard. “We know his qualities – he is a game changer.

“The passes he did during the win against Manchester City were amazing. He provided the assist for the goal which got us back into the game – Diego scored a very good goal. Not a lot of players can do that kind of pass.

“I have seen him do things like that for years, with Spain as well. The skill that he has is very special.”

AND THE REST

John Terry has been told that this will be his last season as a player with Chelsea (The Times)

Leicester City have moved swiftly to tie up the £14m capture of Wilfred Ndidi as Claudio Ranieri steps up his preparations for the January transfer window (Daily Telegraph)

The Football Association is close to adding two women to its board as it hopes to avoid government sanctions following criticism by five ex-leaders on Monday (Daily Telegraph)

Jose Mourinho has prevented goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from signing for Wolves on loan because the Manchester United boss is not happy with defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson was handled at the club (Daily Telegraph)

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is making a £10m move for Norwich City midfield Robbie Brady (The Sun)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants “more balance” in his side as he weighs up moves in the January transfer window (The Guardian)

Coventry City want to bring Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink back into management to save the club (The Sun)

Leicester have opened negotiations with 21-year-old defensive midfielder Walace Souza Silva as they finally look to replace the departed N’Golo Kante (The Sun)

Roberto Mancini could be on his way back into management with French giants Paris-Saint Germain (The Sun)

Sunderland could lose star Lamine Kone to West Ham next month as the London club prepare to trigger the defender’s release clause (Daily Express)

Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda could join Anderlecht if the Blues cancel his loan deal with Real Betis (Daily Express)

Southampton boss Claude Puel says he won’t panic buy in January after Charlie Austin was ruled out for four months (Daily Mirror)

Jordan Rhodes is set to be sold by Middlesbrough amid Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa interest (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City will not be bringing in defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window – despite their current problems at the back (Daily Star)

Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal ace Carl Jenkinson (Daily Star)

Arsene Wenger insists he is desperate to keep Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – despite his contract stand-off (Daily Mirror)