Paper Talk: Man Utd told to pay ‘Lukaku tax’; Chelsea talk to Inter winger

Manchester United can sign Nemanja Matic, but only for a vastly-inflated fee, while Chelsea are to hold talks over a £23m deal for an Italy winger, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD TOLD THEY CAN SIGN MATIC – FOR £50M

Manchester United have reportedly made a fresh £35m bid for Nemanja Matic – but Chelsea have told them they will only sell the midfielder to them for £50million.

The Blues have put the Serbian midfielder up for sale following the capture of Tiemoue Bakayoko and it seems Matic is likely to have a straight choice between United and Juventus.

Juventus have already balked at Chelsea’s £40m asking price – but that nothing compared to the money the Blues have asked United to pay, according to the Daily Mirror.

They claim Chelsea are dead against selling Matic to a Premier League rival, and especially United given the way they pinched Romelu Lukaku from under their noses.

However, the paper says Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will give dispensation for the deal as a ‘favour to Matic’ – and only for the increased fee of £50million.

The paper are branding the deal as “Lukaku tax”.

Whether United pay the increased fee remains to be seen, but with Tottenham unwilling to part with Eric Dier ‘at any price’ it seems Jose Mourinho’s side may have to pay through the nose if they want to land Matic as their new central midfielder.

CHELSEA IN TALKS OVER INTER MILAN WINGER

Chelsea have opened negotiations with Italian giants Inter over £23m-rated winger Antonio Candreva

Having lost out to Manchester City for Danilo, Conte has turned to his old favourite Candreva as he bids to strengthen his right-wing (back) options at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have also been heavily linked with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and will also reportedly speak to the Arsenal man next week.

The Sun claims Inter are reluctant to sell the 30-year-old, who they bought from Lazio last summer for £18.7m.

However, they claim he wants to make the move to Chelsea, with the Blues ready to pay him £85,000 a week and they reckon talks could be held next week over a transfer.

French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a stunning £70m offer for Alexis Sanchez (Daily Mirror)

Alexis Sanchez is at a plush Paris hotel used by PSG to thrash out deals (The Sun)

Arsene Wenger’s current certainty that Sanchez will stay at Arsenal is based on his confidence that the Chile striker’s attitude will not be compromised by any desire to leave (Daily Telegraph)

Barcelona have warned Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, they will move for Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele, 20, if the Reds reject their offer (The Sun)

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign versatile attacking midfielder Rafinha, 24, from Barcelona

Paul Pogba is pushing Manchester United to snap up Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier (Daily Star)

Kasper Schmeichel has insisted he is “fully committed” to Leicester City amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United (Daily Mirror)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to throw relegated Hull City’s Kamil Grosicki a Premier League lifeline (Daily Mirror)

Swansea have put a £7.5m price tag on defender Kyle Bartley after he was targeted by Middlesbrough (Daily Mirror)

Neymar has told some Barcelona team-mates he wants to join PSG as the French side prepare a world-record bid (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches but may have to settle for a loan deal (Daily Mail)

Zinedine Zidane says Cristiano Ronaldo is definitely staying at Real Madrid (Daily Mail)

Chelsea will turn their attention to a back-up striker after signing Alvaro Morata, but have already faced difficulties in their initial pursuits of Swansea City’s Fernando Llorente and Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke (The Independent)

Chelsea are back in for Swansea striker Llorente but have balked at the £30m asking price (Daily Express)

Real Madrid believe they will land Kylian Mbappe for a world-record £120m fee (The Sun)

Swansea are leading the race to end Wilfried Bony’s Manchester City stint and take him back to the Liberty (The Sun)

West Brom manager Tony Pulis is eyeing a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva (The Sun)

Manchester United have lost out on Federico Bernardeschi, with the Fiorentina striker set to join Juventus for £36m (The Sun)

Watford are lining up a deal for Lyon star Rachid Ghezzal (The Sun)

Manchester City are expected to take their summer spending to almost £220m in the next 48 hours as they prepare to wrap up deals for full-backs Danilo and Benjamin Mendy (The Sun)

Swansea City manager Paul Clement is interested in launching an ambitious bid to try to take Jack Wilshere to Wales (The Sun)

Wilshere is understood to be open to a move to West Ham if they can agree a fee with Arsenal (Daily Star)

Arsenal are in dialogue with Crystal Palace over the sale of Calum Chambers with both clubs increasingly confident a compromise can be struck over the fee (The Guardian)

Neil Lennon says Hibs have made Anthony Stokes a “very good offer” to return to Easter Road (Daily Record)