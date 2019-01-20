Paper Talk: Chelsea in contact with Barcelona over £100m Man Utd target

Chelsea have held initial talks with Barcelona over the signing of a Man Utd target, while there has been a shock development in Marko Arnautovic’s proposed China move, according to Sunday’s papers.

CHELSEA IN TALKS OVER MOVE FOR BARCA PLAYMAKER

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Barcelona over a £100m move for Philippe Coutinho as the Spanish side look to offload the Brazilian playmaker.

The Catalan giants paid £142million for Coutinho last January, with the former Liverpool star winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey honours in his first few months at the Nou Camp.

However, his dream move has since turned into a nightmare and he is struggling to hold down a place in Ernesto Valverde’s starting XI.

Coutinho has dropped below France winger Ousmane Dembele in the pecking order and that has led to Manchester United making enquiries about his services, while talk of a return to Anfield has been quashed by Jurgen Klopp.

Barca are believed to be willing to sell Coutinho to fund a potential reunion for Neymar from PSG who need to meet Financial Fair Play regulations.

But now a report in the Sunday Express claims that Chelsea have been quoted around £100million for the player and have not baulked at the price in any way – leading to strong speculation that they could beat United to the former Inter Milan star.

AND THE REST

Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez is set to stay at Bayern Munich for the rest of season, ending any hopes Arsenal had of signing him (Sunday Express)

Chelsea are set to complete the loan signing of Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain in the next 48 hours (Sunday Express)

Real Madrid have placed Bernardo Silva on their wishlist as they look for a long-term replacement for midfielder Luka Modric (Daily Star on Sunday)

Gonzalo Higuain will sign a loan deal worth £270,000-a-week at Chelsea, making him one of the top five earners in the Premier League (Daily Star on Sunday)

Liverpool have sent scouts out to watch Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie as they prepare a £20m bid for the midfielder (Mail on Sunday)

West Ham will continue talks with Celta Vigo this week over a proposed deal for Maxi Gomez (Mail on Sunday)

Former Arsenal midfielder Edu is among the candidates as the Gunners search for a director of football (Mail on Sunday)

Marko Arnautovic’s move to China collapsed on Saturday night after Guangzhou Evergrande pulled out of the proposed £45m deal (Mail on Sunday)

Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready to reject Chelsea’s offer of £85,000-a-week and hold out for a move to Bayern Munich because he believes he has more chance of developing in the Bundesliga (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United are competing with Real Madrid as they plot a summer move for Porto defender Eder Militao (Mail on Sunday)

Paul Scholes is in the frame to become the next manager of his boyhood club Oldham Athletic (Mail on Sunday)

Michael Owen and Paul Scholes: Don't rate United

Michael Owen and Paul Scholes: Don't rate United

Watford are in talks over a £6m deal for South Korea defender Kim Min-Jae (Mail on Sunday)

Chris Mepham was left out of Brentford’s team that beat Rotherham on Saturday as he prepares to move to Bournemouth (Mail on Sunday)

Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva is in talks over a loan move to Bordeaux (Mail on Sunday)

Rafa Benitez held talks with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley for the first time in months after their 3-0 win over Cardiff (Sun on Sunday)

West Ham were unsure Declan Rice had a future at the club a few years ago, according to ex-Hammers coach Danny Searle (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City may make a surprise loan move for Schalke star Sebastian Rudy (Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham have been told to forget about signing Hull goalscoring sensation Jarrod Bowen this month (Sun on Sunday)

Pep Guardiola is going head to head with Barcelona in a bid to get Spain Under-16 skipper Jorge Alastuey to the Etihad (Sun on Sunday)

Stoke star Bojan Krkic is in talks with Brad Friedel’s New England Revolution about a big-money move to the MLS (Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal want former winger Marc Overmars to become their new technical director (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City are looking at Lyon’s Houssem Aouar as a successor to Fernandinho (Sunday Mirror)

Kylian Mbappe has sensationally admitted he would be tempted by a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid (Sunday Mirror)

Wolves intend to wait until the summer before buying £30m-rated on-loan Benfica striker Raul Jimenez (Sunday Mirror)

Everton have approached West Brom’s Steve Hopcroft to be their new head of academy recruitment (Sunday Mirror)

James McClean is Martin O’Neill’s first target as Nottingham Forest manager with the club hoping they can thrash out a January deal with Stoke (Independent on Sunday)

Former Blackpool striker Paul Stewart is fronting a bid to rescue the crisis-hit League One club (Sunday Mirror)

Harry Arter’s loan spell at Cardiff City may be cut short after Bournemouth received transfer bids for the midfielder (Independent on Sunday)

Rangers are planning to match Celtic’s offer for Nick Powell as both club’s attempt to secure a pre-contract agreement with the midfielder (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard had to cancel plans to make a personal trip to see Charlton striker Karlan Ahearne-Grant in action on Saturday (Scottish Sun)

Hamilton boss Martin Canning’s dad left St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park at half-time after a bust-up with Accies fans (Scottish Sun)

Barrie McKay admits he’d jump at the chance to re-join Rangers (Scottish Sun)