Paper Talk: Man Utd v Chelsea for £70m striker; Walker fee set

Chelsea plan to capitalise on Robert Lewandowski’s frustrations at Bayern Munich, while Tottenham are playing hardball over the sale of one of their star players, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD TO BATTLE CHELSEA FOR ‘UNHAPPY’ LEWANDOWSKI

Chelsea have made a stunning move for Bayern Munich’s goalscoring superstar Robert Lewandowski, according to reports on Wednesday.

The Daily Mirror claims Antonio Conte has made the Poland striker his top target to replace Diego Costa this summer, amid claims they have received an opening bid from Atletico Madrid for Diego Costa.

Lewandowski netted 43 times for the German champions last season as the clinched their fifth consecutive Bundesliga title.

But the 28-year-old is unsettled and criticised his team-mates earlier this month, accusing them of not doing enough to make him Germany’s top scorer – that title instead went to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Lewandowski’s agent, Maik Barthel, has followed up and said: “Robert told me that he got no support and that the coach [ex-Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti] gave no call to help him in the last game to win the top-scorer title.

“He was disappointed as I have ever seen him before.”

The Mirror now claim Chelsea are trying to capitalise on the situation and have made moves to bring the player to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been locked in talks with Everton over a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku, but despite agreeing terms with the player, they can’t agree a fee with Everton, who are determined to stick to their £100million valuation.

However, with reports circulating that Bayern would want £70million for Lewandowski, the player has once again emerged as a possible target for Manchester United, amid claims they would rival Chelsea for his signature.

TOTTENHAM DEMAND FULL £45M FEE FOR KYLE WALKER

Manchester City have been told to pay the full £45m for Kyle Walker with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy once again playing hardball in the transfer market.

City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to bring the player to the Etihad this summer, but had hoped Spurs’ stance would soften over the player’s fee.

But Levy, a notoriously tough negotiator, is standing firm and holding out for his top valuation to ensure Spurs get the right end of the deal.

City are also closing in on the free transfer signing of Dani Alves from Juventus, but the Walker asking price leaves the club with a conundrum.

A source is reported telling the Daily Star: “Tottenham have a figure in mind for the player and it’s now down to City to pay it.”

City are prepared to offer Walker £100,000 a week – double the money he earns at Tottenham.

But the sticking point over Tottenham’s valuation could yet see the deal collapse.

AND THE REST

Chelsea have begun talks with Atletico Madrid over £50m Diego Costa – even though a transfer ban means the striker could not play for them until 2018 (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are close to the signing of Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore, 21 (Daily Star)

Liverpool will pay a club-record fee of £39m to complete Mohamed Salah’s on-off transfer from Roma by the end of the week, three years after refusing to pay Basel over £10m for him (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea could still face competition for Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United and Bayern Munich (Daily Mirror)

Juventus have earmarked Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin and Matteo Darmian of Manchester United as potential replacements for Dani Alves, with Manchester City and Chelsea chasing him (Daily Mirror)

Juventus defender Dani Alves is set to agree a two-year deal with Manchester City, despite interest from Chelsea (Daily Mail)

Manchester United would be Cristiano Ronaldo’s only choice if he opted for a Premier League return, according to the 32-year-old’s advisers (Daily Record)

Swansea are ready to enter the battle for £20m-rated Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez wants to sign £4m Lyon midfielder Maxime Gonalons (Daily Mirror)

West Ham have begun talks over a new deal with midfielder Pedro Obiang, 25, as they look to fend off interest from Everton, Sevilla and AC Milan (Daily Mirror)

Swansea City will sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, 19, on a one-year loan deal (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is mulling over a move for Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz (Daily Mirror)

Premier League new boys Huddersfield and Brighton are both interested in taking Oliver Burke on loan from RB Leipzig (Daily Mirror)

West Brom, Aston Villa and Derby County are in the hunt for former Crystal Palace midfielder Joe Ledley (The Sun)

Arsenal have rejected a £4m Wojciech Szczesny bid from Juventus as they hold out for £13m for the on-loan Roma goalkeeper (The Sun)

West Brom are ready to make Jonny Evans the club’s first £100,00-a-week player (The Sun)

Southampton are ready to appoint Mauricio Pellegrino as manager – as long as he promises not to use them as a stepping stone (The Sun)

Swansea are trying to bring ex-Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel back to the Premier League

Manager David Wagner wants to make Izzy Brown his second major summer signing for Huddersfield (The Sun)

Huddersfield are closing in on a deal for Reading midfielder Danny Williams (Daily Star)

Arsenal are opening contract talks with Aaron Ramsey as part of an effort to avoid a repeat next summer of the uncertainty that is currently hanging over a number of key players (Daily Telegraph)

John Terry is giving serious consideration to playing abroad, even though Aston Villa remain keen to sign him (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea will receive £2.7m from Roma when Mohamed Salah completes his move to Liverpool as a result of a sell-on clause agreed with the Italian club when the Egypt international left Stamford Bridge (The Times)

Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala was in Lyon on Tuesday night trying to agree a move to the French club (The Times)

The sale of the French defender could pocket City £18million (Daily Mail)

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has told Jurgen Klopp he wants to stay and fight for his place at Anfield

Arsenal fear Monaco star Kylian Mbappe is set for Real Madrid as they concentrate their efforts on Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette (Daily Mail)

Leyton Orient’s takeover has edged towards completion with businessman Nigel Travis to succeed Francesco Becchetti (Daily Mail)

West Brom have made an opening bid of £12m for Southampton’s Jay Rodriguez, with Burnley and Newcastle also interested in the striker