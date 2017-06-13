Paper Talk: Chelsea eye £45m Italy star; Januzaj’s La Liga talks

Chelsea have lined up a deal for the man they think could replace Eden Hazard, while Man Utd’s Adnan Januzaj could be sold to a La Liga side, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

CHELSEA PLOT £45M INSIGNE SWOOP

Chelsea are plotting a £45m move for Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne, according to reports on Tuesday.

Accordng to The Sun, the Blues are making the contingency plans in case Real Madrid sign Eden Hazard and Italy star Insigne has emerged as their No 1 option if the Belgian does leave.

Hazard remains very much on the European champions’ radar, with the forward recently admitting he would give a move ‘serious consideration’ if the La Liga giants make a concrete bid for his services.

Chelsea remain hopeful of keeping Hazard and reportedly willing to make him the Premier League’s top earner on £300,000 a week in a bid to ward off Real’s interest.

But they have spoken to Insigne, 26, who worked under Blues boss Antonio Conte during his time in charge of Italy.

He feels the winger, with 20 goals last term, is one of just a few players who could replace Hazard.

His Napoli deal runs to 2022 but Chelsea are willing to double his salary to £200,000 a week.

Willy Caballero, 35, is also expected to agree to be Chelsea’s No 2 keeper – after being released on a free by Manchester City.

LA LIGA OUTFIT PLOT MOVE FOR MAN UTD’S JANUZAJ

Speaking of Belgium wingers, Adnan Januzaj is an £8.8m target for La Liga side Real Sociedad, according to the Daily Mail.

The winger has been told he can leave Manchester United this summer after failing to convince Jose Mourinho he is worth another shot. Januzaj, who made his breakthrough at Manchester United under David Moyes, spent last season on loan with Sunderland.

But despite speaking of his determination to still care out a career at Old Trafford, United have told the winger he will be allowed to leave for just under £9m.

Januzaj has a year left on his Manchester United contract, and while there was initial interest from Ligue 1, it seems the player could move to Spain with the player discussing a switch to Sociedad.

And the Mail claims the Spanish club are willing to meet his £8.8million asking price, though United are reportedly keen to include a buy-back option and sell-on clause in the deal, should the player finally fulfill his early potential.

AND THE REST

Manchester City are set to begin talks with Tottenham over the potential signing of 27-year-old England full-back Kyle Walker

Former Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann has agreed a new five-year contract at Atletico Madrid

Crystal Palace missed out on hiring Marco Silva partly because chairman Steve Parish was on holiday (Daily Mail)

Arsenal will not sell Alexis Sanchez to a Premier League rival, ruling out Chelsea or Manchester City (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have lodged a bid for Alvaro Morata, with Real Madrid holding out for £70m (Daily Mail)

United are favourites to sign Morata after his agent ruled out a switch to AC Milan

Chelsea deals for Romelu Lukaku and Tiemoue Bakayoko are close while Antonio Conte wants Marco Verratti (Daily Mirror)

Everton are closing in on deals for Davy Klaassen and Gylfi Sigurdsson (Daily Mirror)

Joe Hart will have to lower his wages by £75,000 to seal a loan move to West Ham (Daily Mirror)

Juventus have joined the race for wantaway Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez (Daily Mirror)

Aleksandar Mitrovic expects to leave Newcastle this summer (Daily Mirror)

Mike Ashley does not believe anyone can match his £400m asking price for Newcastle United

Brighton Huddersfield and Celtic are in a three-way tussle to sign Spurs’ Josh Onomah on loan (The Sun)

Michael Keane will turn down Manchester United because he wants first-team football ahead of next year’s World Cup (The Sun)

Stoke are closing in on promising Hull left-back Josh Tymon (The Sun)

Southampton have agreed a £250,000 fee to sign Barnsley right-back Jason McCarthy (The Sun)

Championship side Aston Villa are keen to sign former Chelsea and England captain John Terry, 36

Liverpool’s Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 25, has described speculation linking him with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona as “complicated”

Chelsea and Spain striker Diego Costa, 28, is prepared to go on loan for the first half of next season in order to secure a transfer to Atletico Madrid