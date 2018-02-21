Paper Talk: Chelsea lead United for £88m American; Arsenal link

A Premier League duo face a fight to sign an £88m-rated winger, while Arsenal eyeing a move for a Juventus defender, according to Wednesday’s papers.

CHELSEA FACE PULISIC BATTLE

Chelsea are reportedly battling Bayern Munich and Manchester United for £88m-rated Dortmund star Christian Pulisic.

The Daily Mail claims on Wednesday that Bayern are now interested in the winger as they look to replace the ageing Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

The report states that Chelsea are the most serious about signing Pulisic, with United keeping track of the situation.

However, the Premier League duo will be boosted by the fact that Dortmund will be reluctant to lose a key man to their rivals again.

Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels and Mario Goetze have all left the Westfalenstadion for Bayern in the past few years.

Liverpool tried and failed to sign the USA international back in 2016, and reports in the German media claim it would take £88m to tempt Dortmund to sell.

AND THE REST

Jorginho could be allowed to leave Napoli – opening the door for a move to Manchester United (Sun)

Manchester United are ready to offer Real Madrid competition for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi (Star)

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has claimed Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham want to sign him (Mirror)

Arsenal are eyeing up a move for Juventus ace Daniele Rugani (Sun)

David Moyes has given further clues that he will be staying on as West Ham manager by looking at potential recruits (Express)

Soon-to-be out-of-contract Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij is keen on a move to Manchester United (Mirror)

Leo Ulloa wants a permanent return to Brighton and reckons helping them stay up will mean more than winning the title (Sun)

Wigan insisted their security measures were “perfectly acceptable” during the FA Cup showdown with Manchester City (Mail)

Panicking ref chiefs are planning emergency testing of new VAR equipment after a series of cock-ups (Sun)