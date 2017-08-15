Paper Talk: Chelsea near £120m trio; Colombian asks for Spurs switch

Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez: Talks to be held

Tottenham are closing in on their first signing of the window, while Chelsea are confident of bringing in three players from Premier League rivals, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

SPURS GET MAJOR LIFT OVER COLOMBIAN TARGET

Tottenham are to hold talks with Ajax over a £30m move for Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez after the defender told the Dutch club he wanted to make the move.

The Colombian defender, who rejected a move to Barcelona last month over fears he would not get into their side, has told bosses at the Dutch club he wants to join Mauricio Pochettino’s men before the transfer window shuts, reports the Independent.

Spurs are yet to make a summer signing, but any deal for Sanchez will be seen as something of a coup with the defender regarded as one of the best upcoming defenders in the world game.

Ajax have offered the 21-year-old a new deal that would double his salary, but the player has turned down the offer amid Tottenham’s interest.

An offer in the region of £30m is expected in the coming days, though Ajax are thought to be holding out for closer to £35m.

Tottenham are also chasing a wide forward and have been linked with Man Utd’s Anthony Martial and Ross Barkley of Everton.

CHELSEA READY MOVES FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TRIO

Chelsea are ready to splash £120m on three Premier League stars, Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Danny Drinkwater, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror claims Antonio Conte has ordered the Blues to close out deals for the trio following their disappointing start to the season and amid fears their squad is too small.

Chelsea have now become favourites to land Van Dijk with Southampton refusing to sell to Liverpool, though a deal could set them back as much as £70m.

A deal for Oxlade-Chamberlain is also reported to be close, with Chelsea willing to spend £35million to bring him in from Arsenal.

And a move for Drinkwater would see Chelsea bring more cover and competition to the engine room. The midfielder is valued at around £25m by Leicester and would see him renew his title-winning partnership with N’Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge.

AND THE REST

Attacking midfielder Marco Asensio, 21, has demanded emergency talks with Real Madrid following interest from Arsenal (The Sun)

Ross Barkley has suffered an injury in training that has plunged his transfer further into doubt (The Sun)

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has targeted five more signings before the transfer window closes in just over a fortnight (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City are set to make a £60m offer for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez (Daily Telegraph)

Stoke are set to announce the signing of 24-year-old PSG attacker Jese Rodriguez (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City are facing a potential conflict of interest with Girona if the Spanish side qualifies for Europe (Daily Telegraph)

Jack Wilshere has stepped up his Arsenal return with an appearance for the club’s U23 side (Daily Telegraph)

Crystal Palace are looking to sign Roma’s 26-year-old Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski (Daily Telegraph)

Jurgen Klopp has issued a simple but emphatic message for Barcelona over Philippe Coutinho: ‘We don’t want the money’. (Daily Mirror)

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on Emre Can and admits his contract situation ‘isn’t perfect’ (Daily Mirror)

Antonio Conte has ordered his Chelsea stars to clean up their act during a Monday inquest (Daily Mirror)

Jordan Henderson says everyone in the Liverpool team wants Philippe Coutinho to stay (Daily Mirror)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan believes Manchester United are ready for the title battle (Daily Mirror)

Leicester City winger Tom Lawrence, 23, is on the verge of joining Derby County in a deal worth £7m (Daily Mail)

Chelsea’s stars have taken Diego Costa’s side in a dispute with boss Antonio Conte (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have given Costa four demands to meet before they consider selling him to Atletico Madrid (The Sun)

Borussia Dortmund have set a two-week deadline for Barcelona to finalise their £90m deal for Ousmane Dembele (Daily Mail)

Benjamin Mendy has trained for the first time after injury since his £52m move from Monaco (Daily Mail)