Paper Talk: Chelsea eye Man Utd raid; £42m star boosts United

James Rodriguez has set his sights on joining Manchester United in January, while Chelsea could raid Old Trafford for Matteo Darmian, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

MANCHESTER UNITED FAVOURITES TO LAND £42M RODRIGUEZ

Manchester United are reportedly favourites to sign James Rodriguez after being told he will get little game-time at Real Madrid this season.

Rodriguez has just 34 minutes of La Liga action to his name this season after falling out of favour under manager Zinedine Zidane.

And according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, he is ready to leave Real as early as this January.

Three Premier League clubs – Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham – are all said to be interested in a deal if the attacker is available.

Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are both also said to have registered an interest, with the 25-year-old’s ability apparently not in question away from the Bernabeu.

However, the Colombia international is said to have been convinced by his agent Jorge Mendes, who also manages Jose Mourinho among many others, that United would be the best option.

Madrid bought Rodriguez from Monaco back in 2014 in a deal worth more than £60million.

But Diario Gol claim Real would settle for a fee of around £42m for the Colombian star.

CHELSEA KEEN ON DEAL FOR DARMIAN

Chelsea are reportedly interested in ending Matteo Darmian’s struggles for first-team football at Manchester United with a bid for the player in January.

The Italian has yet to play under Jose Mourinho this season, with Antonio Valencia being preferred on the right side of defence.

And Italian outlet Calcio Mercato claim Chelsea are one of a number of clubs eyeing up a move for him.

Serie A sides Juventus and Napoli are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old’s services.

Darmian joined United in the summer of 2015 from Torino and made 28 Premier League appearances under Louis van Gaal last season.

He has 26 caps for his country and played under Chelsea boss Antonio Conte when he was in charge of the Azzurri.

Darmian is under contract until 2019 at Old Trafford.

AND THE REST

Manchester United’s stars had a blazing clear-the-air row during half-time of Saturday’s derby, with Jose Mourinho allowing his players to bicker among themselves to blow off steam (The Sun)

Juventus star Juan Cuadrado admits he did everything in his power to orchestrate a move away from Chelsea this summer

Sporting Lisbon president Bruno de Carvalho wants to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club (The Sun)

El-Hadji Diouf has reopened his feud with Steven Gerrard, bizarrely blaming the former Liverpool captain for Mario Balotelli’s failure at Anfield (Daily Mirror)

Stoke City chairman Peter Coates has laid into Mark Hughes’ players after their 4-0 collapse at home to Spurs on Saturday (Daily Mirror)

Axel Witsel will definitely leave Zenit St Petersburg at the end of the season and Liverpool could renew their interest in the Belgian (Daily Mirror)

Lazio will offer Stefan de Vrij a new contract in an effort to stop him joining Chelsea, according to reports (Daily Express)

West Ham have launched an investigation into the £6.2m deal that saw Arthur Masuaku move to the club from Greek champions Olympiacos in the summer (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have written to supporters travelling to Thursday night’s Europa League match against Feyenoord to tell them to “dress conservatively” (Daily Mail)

Manchester United spent £8.4m to end Louis van Gaal’s spell in charge of the club at the end of last season (Daily Mail)

Luke Shaw is likely to be spared a return to the Netherlands with Manchester United on the first anniversary of suffering a horrific double break of his right leg after he picked up a slight hamstring injury in the Manchester derby (Daily Mail)

PSG star Marco Verratti says he would rather not play football than change his style (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says they will open talks with Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, both 27, about extending their contracts at Emirates Stadium (Daily Express)

West Brom are set to seal a £170m deal with new Chinese owners on Thursday, with Tony Pulis keen for talks to resolve his future (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes the Premier League makes it “difficult” for English clubs to be successful in the Champions League (Daily Mail)

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt, now leading the club’s academy, says there is the talent to produce another crop of youngsters like the ‘Class of 92’ that he was a part of (Manchester Evening News)

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev says Manchester United and Chelsea “failed” Colombia striker Radamel Falcao, 30, who had spent two ignominious loan spells in England in the last two years (Daily Mail)

Match of the Day presenter and Leicester City fan Gary Lineker believes Foxes striker Jamie Vardy would “walk” into Arsenal’s team. The 29-year-old rejected a move to London in the summer (Daily Mirror)

England midfielder Adam Lallana, 28, could be set for a new Liverpool contract after his impressive start to the season (Daily Express)

Real Madrid’s Wales forward Gareth Bale, 27, is hoping his side can defend the Champions League at Cardiff in May (The Sun)