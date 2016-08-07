Paper Talk: Chelsea ready to axe pair; Pep out for Hart alternative

City boss Pep Guardiola has started looking for alternatives to Joe Hart, while Chelsea are ready to sell a goalkeeper and a striker to get a long-term target, according to Sunday’s papers.

CHELSEA READY TO OFFLOAD PAIR

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly ready to let two players leave Stamford Bridge in order to speed of the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku.

The Sun on Sunday state that the Italian boss is willing to let goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and striker Loic Remy leave this summer in order to make way for the Belgian striker.

Reports on Wednesday stated that Chelsea made a British record £65million bid for Lukaku, but added that the Toffees are determined to resist the offer in a bid to obtain their reported £75million asking price.

Almost every one of Wednesday’s papers had the story, but The Sun use an Everton ‘source’ to bring us their thoughts on the move.

“The club have made a very generous offer – it breaks the British and club record – and is more than double what Everton paid for Romelu.

“Last summer the John Stones negotiations became a bit of a saga and Chelsea want to avoid that so pretty much have told Everton they want to get this all wrapped up by the weekend.”

The Sunday Telegraph denies this however, stating that Everton are still yet to receive an official bid for Chelsea for their striker Romelu Lukaku despite the Belgian being the London club’s No 1 target this summer.

GUARDIOLA NOT TAKEN JOE TO HEART

Pep Guardiola has deemed Joe Hart not good enough to be his first choice goalkeeper at Manchester City, and will reportedly swoop for Barcelona stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

That is according to reports in the Sunday Express, although previous reports have also hinted that the new boss was looking elsewhere for goalkeeping options.

The Daily Star on Sunday however states that the Catalan club have placed a £67m valuation on the ‘keeper.

Ter Stegen has made just seven league appearances for Barcelona since his €12m move from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014, and has been restricted to mostly cup and European games.

A City insider reportedly told the Sun on Sunday that Pep is willing to let Hart fight for his spot.

“Hart’s place is definitely under threat next season and Pep is looking for another goalkeeper.

“He wants someone to come straight in who is good with their feet. This is the biggest challenge of his City career.

“He hasn’t been able to use Hart throughout pre-season and his whole playing out from the back system falls down if he can’t do it.

“Pep wants Hart to fight for his place but he must be able to pick it up in training pretty much straight away.”

AND THE REST…

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has flown into Manchester for a secret medical as his £100m world-record move to United nears completion. (The Sun)

Paul Pogba’s world-record move to Manchester United is being held up by Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as he ponders how to restructure his midfield. (Express)

Turkish club Galatasaray are keen on Manchester United midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger and Antonio Valencia and are happy to pay £4.25m for the duo. (Daily Star)

Leicester City are lining up a £17m bid for Burnley defender Michael Keane. (People)

Yaya Toure has patched things up with manager Guardiola and is expected to stay at City, while the club has slashed the asking price for striker Wilfried Bony by half to usher him through the Etihad exit door. (Express)

Ryan Giggs is the man Wales would turn to if successful Euro 2016 boss Chris Coleman says yes to Premier League new boys Hull City. (Mirror)

Manchester United believe signing Paul Pogba is worth the investment and will deliver £40m worth of commercial income in the first year. (Times)

Hull City caretaker manager Mike Phelan looks set to be handed the role on a permanent basis after the club’s failed attempts to appoint their preferred targets. (The Mail)

Newcastle are ready to sell hot-headed striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. (Mirror)

West Ham are interested in signing Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard. (Daily Star)

Manchester United’s Antonio Valencia is reportedly wanted by Galatasaray for £1.3m. (Express)

Adnan Januzaj has reacted to Jose Mourinho’s decision to dump him from Manchester United’s squad by refusing to change with the reserve squad. (Mirror)

Sunderland have been told they must pay £10m for Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida after their £6m bid was rejected. (People)