Chelsea have revived their interest in a prolific Serie A striker, while the fall-out continues from Jose Mourinho’s sacking at Man Utd – all in Friday’s papers.

CHELSEA REVIVE INTEREST IN PROLIFIC SERIE A FORWARD

Chelsea have reportedly revived their interest in Gonzalo Higuain ahead of the January window.

The Argentine was a target for Maurizio Sarri last summer, with Chelsea holding initial talks with his then club Juventus.

However, those negotiations fell through and the experienced forward moved to AC Milan on a £16million season loan with an option to buy as part of a swap deal involving defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Higuain started the season well with seven goals in 10 games but has since become increasingly frustrated with his side’s inconsistent form – with Milan currently 19 points behind Serie A frontrunners Juventus.

Sarri is desperate to strengthen his attacking options at Stamford Bridge and knows the 31-year-old Higuain well from their time together at Napoli.

Chelsea’s hopes could be boosted by Milan’s continuing struggles with Financial Fair Play restrictions, while the San Siro giants are also said to be keen on signing Blues frontman Alvaro Morata.

Both Morata and Olivier Giroud have failed to convince Sarri that they can provide the 20-plus goals a season the Blues are in need of to challenge for the title – thus the renewed interest in the proven Higuain, as reported by the Daily Mail.

AND THE REST

Mesut Ozil is losing his battle to convince Unai Emery he has an Arsenal future as the club face up to taking a huge financial hit on the German (Daily Mail)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suffered his first setback as Manchester United’s caretaker manager, with star striker Romelu Lukaku set to miss his first two games in charge (Daily Mail)

The FA is investigating Fulham’s signing of Jean Michael Seri from Nice amid claims the transfer was manipulated to save on bonus payments (Daily Mail)

Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United’s ‘weak’ leadership allowed former players to undermine his attempts to restore the club to former glories (Daily Mail)

Manuel Pellegrini says he was not responsible for the summer sale of midfielder Domingos Quina to Watford (Daily Mail)

Alexis Sanchez sent a WhatsApp message to team-mates suggesting he had won a bet on Jose Mourinho’s sacking (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not just turn up for the Manchester United staff Christmas party on Thursday – he then made a rousing speech and was given a standing ovation (The Sun)

Roma are preparing to make a £25m January swoop to sign Crystal Palace star Patrick van Aanholt (The Sun)

Chelsea face having another flop striker dumped on them as Valencia aim to offload on-loan Michy Batshuayi (The Sun)

Everton’s Kieran Dowell is set to join Sheffield United on loan (The Sun)

Manchester United bosses feared a mutiny if Jose Mourinho wasn’t sacked (Daily Star)

Manchester City are facing a huge fight to win the £60m battle for Frenkie de Jong – whose agent insists a decision over his future will be made soon (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho stopped Man Utd using hi-tech kit that every other Premier League side counts on (Daily Mirror)

Mike Ashley has gone on his Christmas holiday after it became clear to him any Newcastle takeover is not close to being completed (Daily Mirror)

Fred is determined to fight for his Manchester United future in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s sacking as manager (Daily Telegraph)

Mario Balotelli will be available in the January window after a fallout with Nice boss Patrick Vieira (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea want to bring rival fans groups together for peace talks to avoid problems at their Carabao Cup showdown with Tottenham (Daily Express)

Everton will refuse to pay a mega transfer fee for PSV Eindhoven ace Hirving Lozano, according to Marcel Brands (Daily Express)

Crystal Palace are hopeful of re-signing Nigerian former utility player Victor Moses from Chelsea in next month’s transfer window (Evening Standard)

Leicester boss Claude Puel has hinted that he may allow English midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 21, to go out on loan to continue his development (Leicester Mercury)

Celtic were last night boosted by the news Odsonne Edouard could be given the all clear in time to face both Aberdeen and Rangers (Daily Record)

Celtic are set to confirm the signing of American full-back Manny Perez on January 1 after he impressed on trial (Scottish Sun)

Celtic have opened talks with Australia chiefs to free up Tom Rogic for next week’s Old Firm showdown (Scottish Sun)

Derek McInnes insists Aberdeen have the cash to land a striker during the transfer window (Daily Record)