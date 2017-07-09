Paper Talk: Newcastle close in on £20m attacker; Chelsea want Reds target

Chelsea have joined Liverpool in the race for a highly-rated Serie A winger, while Newcastle are eyeing a £20million raid on local rivals Middlesbrough, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

NEWCASTLE IN TALKS OVER £20 BORO STAR

Newcastle are reportedly in talks to sign Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore, who could cost up to £20m.

The 21-year-old has incredible pace but his end product often leaves a lot to be desired, however, that is not putting off Toon boss Rafa Benitez who wants to bring in the player.

Traore was one of the few positives that came out of Boro’s relegation campaign and could become Newcastle’s record signing if he does make the switch to St James’ Park.

The Chronicle reports that talks between United and Boro are ongoing as the two also try and reach a deal for Toon goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who has been told he can leave this summer.

CHELSEA JOIN RACE FOR LIVERPOOL TARGET

Chelsea have reportedly joined Liverpool in the chase for wantaway Lazio winger Keita Balde.

The 22-year-old, who is also a target for Serie A giants AC Milan, has just a year left on his contract and is expected to move for a cut-price fee this summer.

The Sunday Sun (via La Repubblica) claims that Blues boss Antonio Conte is ready to launch a £17million offer for the Senegal star but that the bid is likely to be turned down as Lazio are looking for £26.5m.

Balde, who scored 16 goals in 34 appearances last season, seems more likely to move to Milan, according to his representative Roberto Calenda, but Chelsea and Liverpool remain interested.

Calenda recently told Sky Sports Italia: “After a month, we met with the president.

“They communicated that they have a deal with Milan and we understood that the player is on the market.

“Are we going to make our valuation? With Lazio it is always difficult.

“With Claudio Lotito we spoke about a lot of things, but there was not a concrete offer to renew [contract]”

AND THE REST

Arsenal are willing to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City – but they want £80million for the striker (Sunday Mirror)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could still be handed a new deal by Manchester United when he recovers from injury (Sunday Mirror)

Former Arsenal captain Thomas Vermaelen is wanted by new Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer (Sunday Mirror)



Newcastle are in pole position to sign former Man City winger Jesus Navas and are also keen on England keeper Joe Hart (Sunday Mirror)

Swansea City’s Gylfi Sigurdsson will be next into Goodison Park as Everton also close on a deal for Wayne Rooney (Sunday Mirror)

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has targeted Gareth Barry as Darren Fletcher’s defensive midfield replacement (Sunday Mirror)



Adnan Januzaj has been told he will not get a squad number next season as his Manchester United exit looms, with Real Sociedad interested in signing him (Sunday Mirror)

Virgil van Dijk has told Southampton he only wants to join Liverpool (Sunday Mirror)

James Rodriguez has been offered to Manchester United and Liverpool, with Real Madrid wanting £66m for the Colombia star (Daily Star on Sunday)



Wayne Rooney has told his Manchester United teammates he has signed for Everton (Independent on Sunday)

Tottenham have told Manchester United they won’t entertain any offers for £50m-rated Eric Dier (Independent on Sunday)

Steve Bruce wants Peter Crouch to be his next big-name signing for ambitious Aston Villa after John Terry joined them (Sun on Sunday)



Manchester United’s £60m target Radja Nainggolan is set to disappoint Jose Mourinho and stay at Roma (Mail on Sunday)

Burnley have expressed an interest in defender Lamine Kone as Sunderland look to free up transfer funds for a promotion push (Mail on Sunday)



West Ham have shown a renewed interest in Osmanlispor midfielder Badou N’Diaye as the Turkish club hold out for £8.5m (Mail on Sunday)

Leaked plans have revealed Everton’s new stadium will have a bigger capacity than Anfield (Mail on Sunday)