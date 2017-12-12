Paper Talk: Liverpool v Chelsea for £25m star; Toon eye £33m striker

Chelsea have joined Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign an Augsburg full-back, while Newcastle could end their goalkeeper hunt by signing a Real Madrid man, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

CHELSEA ENTER RACE TO SIGN AUGSBURG MAN

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Augsburg left-back Philipp Max, according to reports.

The Daily Star claims the Blues had a scout in attendance at the weekend to watch the player in action, with Liverpool and Manchester United also reported to be keen.

The full-back has been getting rave reviews in the Bundesliga, with his style being compared to Luke Shaw.

And the watching scouts will have been impressed by what they saw with Max, a former Bayern Munich youth team player, outstanding for Augsburg in their 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin.

The player, whom the media in Germany believe could make Die Mannschaft’s World Cup squad, is contracted until 2022 and is thought to be valued at around €25million by his side.

Chelsea are looking to bolster their squad in January and are keen to bring in cover and competition for Marcos Alonso at left wing-back.

AND THE REST

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are planning another bid to lure Everton’s Ross Barkley to Stamford Bridge in January (Daily Mail)

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is open to the possibility of moving abroad in the January transfer window (Daily Mail)

Sam Allardyce will hold a series of one-to-one meetings with Everton’s players and has urged them to be honest as he prepares to trim his squad (Daily Mail)

West Ham striker Diafra Sakho is a target for Championship side Cardiff City in January (Daily Mail)

Sam Allardyce will ask every member of Everton’s first-team squad whether they wish to be part of the club’s future before finalising transfer plans for January (The Guardian)

Manchester United and Tottenham are in the race to sign Real Madrid star Gareth Bale (Daily Star)

Leicester manager Claude Puel has revealed he tried to sign Demarai Gray during his time at Southampton (Daily Star)

Antonio Conte is under renewed pressure to keep his job at Chelsea and is losing the board’s faith (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal will launch a final attempt to re-sign Mesut Ozil with the January transfer window just three weeks away (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has revealed he is planning for life after retirement by getting his coaching qualifications (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace are confident of agreeing a deal to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez (Daily Mirror)

Swansea are stepping up their interest in Barnsley’s Andy Yiadom (Daily Mirror)

Islam Slimani is fed up at Leicester and ready to quit the club in January (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji is a target for Celta Vigo (Daily Mirror)

The two Manchester clubs are rowing with each other over what happened in the Old Trafford tunnel, with different versions of events (The Sun)

Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud has revealed he will consider his future once again in January as he looks to keep his World Cup dreams alive (The Sun)

Arsenal are reluctant to let Giroud leave the club in January (Daily Mail)

Newcastle will look to sign Chelsea’s £33million striker Michy Basthuayi on loan if the Blues make him available for transfer in January (The Sun)

Real Madrid will make a decision on whether to lure Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Spain this month (The Sun)

Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng will put contract talks on hold to focus on the club’s relegation scrap (The Sun)

Man Utd have denied Romelu Lukaku threw the drinks bottle that cut Mikel Arteta as it was thrown into the Man City dressing room (The Times)

Lukaku was accused of acting ‘like a second-row rugby player’ as he tried to get to Manchester City’s players during the extraordinary tunnel bust-up at Old Trafford (Daily Telegraph)

Mark Hughes is facing two potentially crucial games as he fights for his future at Stoke (Daily Telegraph)

Roy Hodgson says Christian Benteke must win over disgruntled Crystal Palace supporters after making peace with his manager and team-mates following his weekend penalty miss (Daily Telegraph)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is targeting RB Leipzig centre-half Marvin Compper (Daily Record)

Preston boss Alex Neil is set to win the race for Motherwell striker Louis Moult (Daily Record)

Roberto Mancini wanted Brendan Rodgers as his right-hand man during his time as Man City boss (Daily Record)

Hearts boss Craig Levein believes Jamie Walker could be plotting a move away from Tynecastle in January.