Paper Talk: Toon’s keeper move; Chelsea v Spurs for £35m star

Chelsea and Tottenham are ready to make a £35million offer for a midfielder, while Newcastle are emerging as favourites to sign a wantaway West Ham star, according to Friday’s newspapers.

CHELSEA AND TOTTENHAM PREPARE BIDS FOR BARKLEY

Chelsea and Tottenham are both preparing to make approaches for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley in the coming days.

In the words of Toffees boss Ronald Koeman, the homegrown Academy product is “100% certain” to leave the club this summer after resisting all offers to sign a new deal.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been linked with the England midfielder, but it’s believed Arsenal have other priorities and are not currently chasing a deal.

However, both The Sun and The Times believes Barkley remains a strong target for both the champions and the runners-up and both sides are preparing bids for the player this week.

Everton are reportedly seeking £50m for Barkley but it’s unlikely they’ll achieve that figure and it could come down to whichever club presents the best package to the Merseysiders.

Barkley reportedly favours a move to Tottenham, where The Times claim Mauricio Pochettino wants to convert the player into a central midfielder.

It’s believed the pair will launch opening bids of £35million for Barkley, who currently has 11 months left on his Goodison Park deal.

NEWCASTLE EMERGE AS FAVOURITES TO SIGN ADRIAN

West Ham’s goalkeeping exodus looks set to continue with Adrian tipped for a move to Newcastle.

With Joe Hart arriving at the club last week and already confirmed as their No 1 for the new season, Darren Randolph quickly hot-footed it out of the club to Middlesbrough – and he could be joined in the North-East by Spanish keeper Adrian.

United boss Rafa Benitez is on the lookout for a new keeper and efforts to sign Pepe Reina from Napoli have so far drawn a blank.

But the Daily Mail reckons he will have a good chance of signing Adrian, whose response to club owner David Sullivan on Twitter to the capture of Hart, means a departure from the London Stadium looks inevitable.

Thanks for your sincerity! But you still having "two great professionals" respecting,fighting & defending this badge⚒ https://t.co/mISuWCx6Bm — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) July 19, 2017

Adrian is also interesting Crystal Palace, but he’d have to compete with Wayne Hennessey at Selhurst Park, where a move to St James’ would surely see him installed as the club’s No 1.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic said of the keeper: “We would love to keep him. We rate him, want to give him a new deal and hopefully he will accept it.”

However, with Adrian seemingly keen to quit the club, a £3million deal could be in the offing.

AND THE REST

Manchester United have been given a fresh boost in their long-term pursuit of Gareth Bale, with Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane admitting he cannot guarantee the Welshman will stay at the Bernabeu this summer (Daily Telegraph / Daily Mirror / Daily Star)

Liverpool are ready to make one last-ditch attempt to prise Naby Keita away from Germany (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona could tempt Liverpool into parting ways with Philippe Coutinho by using influential midfielder Ivan Rakitic as part of the deal (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are hopeful of keeping Philippe Coutinho out of Barcelona’s clutches this summer (Daily Express)

Chelsea have made a late bid to sign 19-year-old Bayern Munich and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches on loan (Daily Telegraph / Daily Mirror)

AC Milan have spoken to Diego Costa’s agent this summer – but chairman Marco Fassone remains tight-lipped over a move for the Chelsea striker (Daily Mirror)

Diego Costa: Missed Chelsea's victory at the weekend

Manchester United are set to send scouts to Belgium to watch Anderlecht’s Leander Dendoncker in their Friday night season-opener (Daily Mirror)

Roma are set to return with a new £32m bid for Leicester’s wantaway winger Riyad Mahrez, after having an initial offer of £20m rejected (Daily Mirror)

Brighton are lining up a move for £8m-rated Leicester forward Tom Lawrence which could see them smash their club record for a second time this summer (Daily Mirror)

Alan Hutton has both Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland chasing him (Daily Mirror)

Nahki Wells has been told by Huddersfield boss David Wagner that he can leave the club. Reading have been heavily linked (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are closing in on a £45m deal for Monaco’s 21-year-old France midfielder Thomas Lemar (The Sun)

Ivan Perisic has moved closer to joining Manchester United after Inter Milan admitted they cannot keep him against his will (The Sun)

Manchester City will be without new signing Benjamin Mendy for the start of the Premier League season after it was revealed he has been carrying an injury for eight months (The Sun)

Tottenham will become the first Premier League club to trial safe standing with an area in the north stand of the redeveloped White Hart Lane (The Sun)

Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas is set to miss the start of the season with groin and hip problems (The Sun)

Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine is in promoted Brighton’s sights (The Sun)

Premier League scouts are expected to flock to catch Celta Vigo’s 19-year-old midfield star Pape Cheikh Diop in action (The Sun)

Real Betis are hopeful of signing Middlesbrough’s Gaston Ramirez in a £4m deal (Daily Mail)

Gaston Ramirez: Handed in transfer request

AC Milan chief Marco Fassone has denied reports that his side are set to sign Renato Sanches, admitting that Bayern Munich’s asking price is too high (Daily Mail)

Juventus have turned their attention to Paris Saint-Germain’s Blaise Matuidi as they look to sign a defensive midfielder, further clearing Manchester United’s path for Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic (The Independent)

Sunderland are leading the race for Aston Villa ace Tommy Elphick – but Leeds are also in the hunt (Daily Star)

St Johnstone are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Hearts’ out-of-favour Irishman Conor Sammon (Daily Record)