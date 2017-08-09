Paper Talk: Chelsea fail with Arsenal bid; Hazard to force £100m transfer

Eden Hazard is desperate to quit Chelsea and force a move to La Liga, while Arsenal have received a £25million bid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to Wednesday’s papers.

HAZARD TELLS CHELSEA HE WANTS REAL MADRID MOVE

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has told Zinedine Zidane he wants to join Real Madrid this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The European champions are looking for reinforcements this summer and have been linked with moves for Hazard, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

But hopes of a deal for Mbappe appear to have receded following claims he wants a move to PSG, while Barcelona remain frontrunners in the race to sign Dortmund star Dembele.

But they could have more luck if they pursue a deal for Hazard after Spanish outlet Don Balon, via the Daily Express, claimed Hazard has now told Real that, if they focused on signing him instead, he would force a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Hazard, who is rated at £100million by Chelsea, has won the Premier League twice with the Blues but has long harboured hopes of plying his trade at La Liga’s biggest club.

And, for this reason, he is willing to do everything to ensure he moves to Real.

CHELSEA MAKE MOVE FOR ARSENAL STAR ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN

Chelsea have launched a £25m swoop for Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to reports on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail claims the Blues have stepped up their interest in the England star over the past week and have now lodged a firm bid with their rivals.

The England star has just 10 months left on his Arsenal deal and the Blues hope Arsenal will be backed into a corner and will sell the star.

But it’s believed Arsenal have rejected the offer and will keep the player and run the risk he could leave the club on a free next summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is wanted by Antonio Conte as cover and competition for Victor Moses and Pedro down the right flank, is reportedly looking to quit Arsenal after a lack of playing time under Arsene Wenger.

There is also interest in the player from Liverpool, but, unlike Chelsea, they are yet to make a serious offer for his services.

AND THE REST

Southampton are prepared to let Virgil van Dijk, 26, ‘rot in the stands’ than sell the Dutch defender to Liverpool (Daily Express)

Antonio Conte wants Chelsea to bid for Tottenham and England full-back Danny Rose, 27 (The Sun)

Arsenal are in serious danger of losing out on Thomas Lemar – if Monaco decide to sell Kylian Mbappe (The Sun)

Mario Balotelli has been caught speeding again after police caught him speeding in his Ferrari while racing his pal’s Lamborghini at speeds of 105-125mph (The Sun)

Sunderland want to re-sign local lad Grant Leadbitter from north east neighbours Middlesbrough (The Sun)

Barcelona’s pursuit of Philippe Coutinho was stepped up on Tuesday when club directors arrived in England to try to close the deal so the player can make his debut against Real Madrid on Sunday (Daily Mail)

Liverpool remain adamant that Coutinho will not be sold and insist Barcelona are wasting their time travelling to England to try to secure a deal for the Brazil forward (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool are likely to turn down a request from Hannover 96 to take Ben Woodburn on loan (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are continuing to discuss a move for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater (Daily Mail)

Liverpool midfielder Yan Dhanda is wanted on loan by Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Bristol City (Daily Mail)

Rangers midfielder Harry Forrester is attracting interest from a number of Championship and League One clubs (Daily Mail)

Arsenal have received a significant boost on the eve of the season with Paris Saint-Germain dropping their interest in Alexis Sanchez following the world record signing of Neymar (Daily Telegraph)

PSG are ready to offer £80m for Chile forward Sanchez, 28, as they try to beat Manchester City for the Arsenal star (The Independent)

Chelsea and Manchester United will be buoyed in their pursuit of Serge Aurier with PSG deciding to put the right-back up for sale (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City must wait until the middle of next month at the earliest to find out if they will face sanctions for allegedly breaching rules around the signing of Argentine teenager Benjamin Garre (Daily Telegraph)

Inter Milan have joined the race for Riyad Mahrez – as Italian rivals Roma all but ended their interest in the Leicester ace (Daily Mirror)

Leicester will not sell Mahrez to Roma this summer unless the Italian club meet their valuation (The Sun)

Having wrapped up the purchase of Brazilian winger Richarlison, Watford are now leading the chase for Burnley striker Andre Gray (Daily Mirror)

Midfielder Mohamed Elneny has maintained he is staying at Arsenal after rejecting a move to Leicester

Promoted Brighton are hopeful of tying up a deal for Everton misfit Oumar Niasse (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid look set to miss out on Kylian Mbappe as the Monaco star wants to join Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in France (Daily Express)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has been told to offload players before he considers adding to his £30m summer spending (The Times)