Chelsea are plotting a surprise swoop for a Barcelona star next month, while a Middlesbrough winger is emerging as an attacking target for Manchester United, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

CHELSEA WANT BARCA MIDFIELDER TO REPLACE FABREGAS

Chelsea are eyeing a January swoop for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, according to reports.

The Spain midfielder looks to be the man Maurizio Sarri has set his sights on to replace Cesc Fabregas, who it was on Tuesday claimed is set for transfer talks with AC Milan.

And the Daily Mirror claims Sarri has already instructed Chelsea to make a move for Suarez to plug the gap in their midfield, with the Italian believing the former Manchester City academy man could be signed for as little as £15million.

The 24-year-old is looking for a way out of Barcelona in a bid to revive his career, having only made one appearance in LaLiga this season.

And Barca would not stand in the player’s way if Chelsea meet their asking price, meaning a return to the Premier League looks increasingly to be on the cards for the one-time capped Spain international.

Chelsea hope the cost of Suarez – who would play back-up to Sarri’s preferred midfield three of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic – will be covered by Fabregas’ move. Despite having just six months left on his Stamford Bridge contract, the Blues believe they could still get around £13.5million if they were to sell him next month.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are showing a surprise interest in Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier (Daily Mail)

Fulham will have to play the next two seasons in front of just three stands with the Riverside Stand demolished during a £100m redevelopment (Daily Mail)

Wayne and Coleen Rooney were Donald Trump’s guests of honour at the White House Christmas party on Sunday (Daily Mirror)

Leicester boss Claude Puel admits he is ready to offload some of the club’s title heroes next month (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle are ready to go back in for Benfica’s Andreas Samaris when the transfer window reopens (Daily Mirror)

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross has emerged as a shock target for Liverpool (Daily Mirror)

Paul Pogba was wanted by Manchester United chiefs for commercial reasons, claims Jose Mourinho’s adviser (The Sun)

Manchester City and Belgium centre-back Vincent Kompany is a target for Barcelona (The Sun)

Jermain Defoe could be handed a Premier League lifeline by Crystal Palace (The Sun)

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about Bordeaux defender Pablo (The Sun)

Lucas Torreira revealed a phone call from Unai Emery at the beginning of the season persuaded him to join Arsenal (The Sun)

AC Milan have put Manchester United’s England striker Marcus Rashford on a list of potential targets after failing in a move for Swedish veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Newcastle are trying to tie down teenage hotshot Elias Sorensen with a new three-year deal (The Sun)

David Beckham’s lucrative image-rights company has been formally warned it could be closed down after failing to file accounts on time (Daily Telegraph)