Paper Talk: Newcastle chase Arsenal hitman; Chelsea target £25m Foxes star

Chelsea are looking to sign a £25m-rated Leicester star, while Newcastle are at loggerheads over a £30m duo, according to Tuesday’s papers.

LEICESTER STAR ON CHELSEA’S RADAR

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is interested in Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 27, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claims Conte is ready to ask Blues bosses to submit an offer for the England midfielder as he bids to fill the void created by Nemanja Matic, who on Monday completed a move to Old Trafford.

While the Blues have already signed Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer, Conte still wants cover and competition for the former Monaco man and his France teammate N’Golo Kante – and the Mail reckons Drinkwater is the ideal man.

Former United academy midfielder Drinkwater is vital to Leicester’s plans, having signed a new four-year deal with the club last season.

But a bid of £25million could persuade the Foxes to sell.

Conte has also been linked with Renato Sanches, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Ross Barkley, but if the Mail is to be believed, then Drinkwater is the man he wants.

NEWCASTLE TARGET £30MILLION DUO

Newcastle risk missing out on £17.5m-rated Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris, 28, according to a report on Tuesday.

The Daily Mirror believes the Greece star is firmly on Rafa Benitez’s wanted list, but ongoing battles over his transfer budget with owner Mike Ashley is causing a delay to his summer recruitment drive.

The defensive midfielder is believed to fancy a switch to the Premier League and currently has two years left on his deal in Portugal, having signed from Olympiacos in 2014 for £8.8m.

But Newcastle’s dithering has opened the door for rival interest and Samaris is not prepared to wait indefinitely for the promoted club.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are also keen to rescue Lucas Perez from his nightnare at Arsenal, according to widespread reports.

The Spaniard is ready to leave the Emirates having joined the club from Deportivo La Coruna last summer, but getting limited opportunities to shine under Arsene Wenger.

It’s believed Arsenal are seeking £13.5million for Perez, who is also wanted by his former club, but once again, Newcastle are haggling over the price.

AND THE REST

PSG are planning a huge unveiling of Neymar, five years after welcoming Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the foot of the Eiffel Tower (The Guardian)

Liverpool are ramping up their Virgil van Dijk chase as Southampton prepare for his exit with £12m bid for Lazio’s Wesley Hoedt (Daily Mail)

Sheffield United and Barnsley are pursuing 24-year-old Huddersfield striker Joe Lolley (Daily Mail)

Arsenal’s attempted squad clear-out has been delayed by players unwilling to take pay cuts to leave (Daily Mail)

Marouane Fellaini will consider his Manchester United future in January after the arrival of Nemanja Matic (Daily Mail)

Diego Simeone has suggested Diego Costa could rejoin Atletico Madrid in January (Daily Mail)

Jurgen Klopp has a simple and emphatic message for Barcelona: “Read my lips, Philippe Coutinho is not for sale” (Daily Mirror)

But Klopp has eyed Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches as the ideal man to replace Coutinho (Daily Mirror)

Bristol City are ready to cash in on star defender Aden Flint after signing Nathan Baker (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland aim to bring ex-trainee Martyn Waghorn back to the club from Rangers (Daily Mirror)

Alexis Sanchez appears to be on his way to London – after boarding a Paris-bound flight from Chile (The Sun)

Manchester United’s players could earn £4m in bonuses each if they win Premier and Champions Leagues (The Sun)

Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson has spoken after beating cancer twice (The Sun)

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has told Chelsea his club will not sell left-back Alex Sandro, 26 (Daily Star)

Manchester City’s England Under-17 winger Jadon Sancho could be set to leave after the 17-year-old failed to report for training on several occasions (Daily Telegraph)