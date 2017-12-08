Paper Talk: Chelsea rival Barca for Brazilian; Conte also wants £20m winger

Chelsea are ready to do battle with Barcelona to land a Bundesliga winger, while Manchester United’s hopes of signing a midfielder have seemingly been dashed, according to Friday’s newspapers.

CHELSEA CHASING BUNDESLIGA WINGER

Chelsea are chasing a £20million January deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey but face stiff competition from Barcelona.

The Jamaica international is said to have been scouted three times by the Blues this season and has been a target for 18 months, according to the report in The Sun.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one one of the quickest players in the Bundesliga and is currently contracted at Leverkusen until 2022.

Chelsea are understood to be willing to loan him back to his current club immediately in return for completing a deal in the New Year.

Catalan giants Barca have also registered an interest in the right winger but Chelsea are said to have stolen a march on them after discussions with Leverkusen.

The Sunsport report also claims that Bailey is not a player Blues boss Antonio Conte has been asked about and that he is a project of the club’s recruitment department.

AND THE REST

Sam Allardyce wants to pull off an audacious £60m swoop for Borussia Dortmund marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Daily Mirror)

Man Utd trio Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marouane Fellaini and Phil Jones are all set to be fit for the derby (Daily Mirror)

Premier League basement side Swansea are mulling over a dramatic move for Tony Pulis (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet has claimed he has had to “fight the world” to retain his place as the Reds No 1 goalkeeper (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are rivalling Barcelona’s interest in Gremio’s 21-year-old midfield star Arthur (Daily Mirror)

Mike Ashley and Amanda Staveley met at a London curry house in a bid to break the deadlock over the sale of Newcastle (Daily Mirror)

Philippe Coutinho has admitted his Liverpool future is uncertain as Barcelona prepare to launch a stunning £127m bid in January (The Sun)

Lionel Messi has dropped a huge hint he will retire from international football if Argentina flop at the World Cup (The Sun)

West Brom boss Alan Pardew says he will have a plan to replace £30m-rated captain Jonny Evans in January (Daily Star)

Pep Guardiola has won his battle with Manchester City bosses over next summer’s proposed pre-season tour to China and his squad will return to the United States instead (Daily Star)

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will be allowed to leave the Bernabeu next summer, with Manchester United keen on the former Tottenham player (Daily Express)

Sunday’s Manchester derby is poised to become the most expensive and most watched Premier League game in history (Daily Telegraph)

Swansea City are to keep faith with manager Paul Clement and give him the January transfer window to rebuild the team (Daily Telegraph)

Pep Guardiola is hoping Sergio Aguero can use the derby as a springboard to rediscover his best form (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka in January have suffered a setback – the 22-year-old is injured (Daily Mail)

Manchester United icon Andrei Kanchelskis rates Pep Guardiola above Jose Mourinho and insists his former club do not have greats anymore (Daily Mail)

West Ham boss David Moyes has decided to drop Joe Hart and play Adrian in goal against Chelsea this weekend (Daily Mail)

Dani Carvajal will miss the first leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League last-16 tie after being suspended by UEFA for deliberately seeking a yellow card (Daily Mail)

FIFA has removed the investigator who was on the trail of Russia World Cup chief Vitaly Mutko (The Guardian)

Manchester City and Manchester United could stage another overseas derby next summer, with an appetite at both clubs to meet in the United States as they did last July (The Guardian)

Stoke boss Mark Hughes says Jese remains in his plans despite disciplining the 24-year-old forward (Stoke Sentinel)