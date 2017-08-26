Paper Talk: Chelsea to begin Barkley talks; Everton call out Costa

Chelsea are set to begin talks over a deal to sign an England playmaker, while Everton are hoping to land a Premier League striker on loan, all in Saturday’s papers.

CHELSEA TO BEGIN PLAYMAKER TALKS

Chelsea are reportedly planning to hold talks with Everton over a £30million deal for Ross Barkley after the two teams have clashed on Sunday.

Antonio Conte has three main midfield targets as the clock counts down to next Thursday’s transfer window closing, with Toffees star Barkley, Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Leicester star Danny Drinkwater all strongly linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.

Conte is said to want more of an English core to his side but faces strong competition from London rivals Tottenham to snap up England man Barkley.

However, the report in The Sun claims that talks with Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright, who will both be at the game at Stamford Bridge, are expected to take place straight after the game as the two clubs attempt to thrash out a deal.

Everton have given up hope of the 23-year-old, who is out of contract next summer, penning a new deal and are prepared to cut their losses, especially now that Gylfi Sigurdsson has arrived from Swansea.

EVERTON EYE STRIKER LOAN DEAL

Ronald Koeman has told Chelsea outcast Diego Costa to ‘come to Everton’.

The Dutchman, whose side face the Blues at Stamford Bridge this weekend, is looking to land a new frontman before the transfer window shuts and is open to Costa potentially joining on loan.

The Spain striker has been exiled after falling out with Antonio Conte and is desperate to return to former club Atletico Madrid.

That move is in limbo, however, as Atletico are unable to sign players until January due to a transfer ban imposed by Fifa.

With that being the case it is thought that Chelsea are open to letting Costa leave on loan for the first half of the season and the Toffees are in the running to bring in the 28-year-old.

When asked about the possibility, Koeman said in The Sun: “I don’t know, I said always a warm welcome for every good player and he’s a good player.

“We are still looking to bring a striker in.

“I’m really happy with the performances of Dominic (Calvert-Lewin), but he’s still young and we need more competition in front with the strikers.

“You need competition and the most difficult things for young players is being regular in performances, but Dominic is like Tom Davies, exceptional, and he’s doing really well.”

AND THE REST

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has snubbed a £180,000-a-week contract offer from Arsenal and is now waiting to see if he will be allowed to move to Chelsea (The Sun)

Crystal Palace are refusing to give up on the transfer of Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho and are preparing one final bid (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle and Watford are weighing up a late move for Islam Slimani after Leicester tied down fellow striker Leonardo Ulloa (Daily Mirror)



Pep Guardiola has left the door open for a late transfer splash to add to the £210m Manchester City have already spent in the current window (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to let Andreas Pereira join Valencia on loan (Daily Star)

Alexis Sanchez is demanding an incredible £400,000-a week-to extend his stay at Arsenal (Daily Star)

Arsene Wenger is open to selling Shkodran Mustafi ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline – just 12 months after signing the defender (Daily Mail)



Tottenham will sign Serge Aurier from PSG for £23m if the defender can resolve the issues that relate to his convertible two-month prison sentence (The Guardian)

Chelsea are weighing up a late bid for Swansea City’s Fernando Llorente, who is interested in playing under Antonio Conte again (Daily Telegraph)

West Brom manager Tony Pulis is ready to make a club record bid of £30m for 27-year-old Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea are growing increasingly optimistic that they will sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before the transfer window shuts (Daily Telegraph)



Kevin Wimmer and Ognjen Vranjes are alternatives for Crystal Palace should Liverpool refuse to budge on their asking price for Mamadou Sakho (The Independent)

Mauricio Pochettino is targeting another three signings as Tottenham’s summer spending finally gets underway (The Independent)

Manchester City will launch a third bid, of more than £25m, to sign Jonny Evans from West Bromwich Albion (The Times)



Paris Saint-Germain have concluded an agreement with AS Monaco to sign Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho from the Ligue 1 champions (Daily Record)

Fabinho will be replaced in the Monaco squad by Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon has revealed he is hopeful of signing a new Hibernian deal within the next 24 hours (Daily Record)