Paper Talk: Chelsea to announce £125m trio; Holtby to Newcastle

Chelsea expect to announce four new signings early next week, while Newcastle are leading Bournemouth to the signing of a former Spurs midfielder, according to Saturday’s papers.

CHELSEA CLOSE IN ON FOUR NEW ARRIVALS

Chelsea are growing increasingly confident of completing a £125million triple deal in the coming days.

The Daily Telegraph believes deals for for 22-year-old Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, Roma’s 24-year-old defender Antonio Rudiger and Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, 26, who could become the club’s £60m record signing, are close to being finalised.

The fee for Bakayoko looks set to be £35million following protracted negotiations, while Germany defender Rudiger will reportedly cost a further £30million.

In addition, Chelsea are also thought to have finalised the free transfer capture of goalkeeper Willy Caballero to act as deputy to first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois now that his Manchester City contract has expired. That deal was in fact confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

The arrivals, which could all be announced on the same day and as early as Monday, would be the first new arrivals at Chelsea during 2017.

Of the three deals, the one for Sandro still looks in doubt given PSG’s late efforts to sign the player.

And The Sun claims Chelsea are considering a move for Porto left-back Alex Telles, 24, as an alternative to Sandro, should the Brazilian opt for a move to the Ligue 1 giants.

NEWCASTLE LEAD CHARGE FOR HOLTBY

Newcastle are leading Bournemouth in the race to sign former Spurs midfielder Lewis Holtby, according to a report on Saturday.

Germany midfielder Holtby, 26, had two years at White Hart Lane but struggled to make an impression and could now be ready to make a return to England, claims the Daily Mirror.

The Hamburg midfielder, who is half English, half German, will reportedly cost just £5million this summer.

Holtby, who has three Germany caps to his name, made 42 appearances for his Spurs during his time at the club, but proved a big disappointment after arriving from Schalke with a big reputation.

The player, whose dad is from Liverpool, grew up supporting Everton.

AND THE REST

Jose Mourinho is furious with Manchester United’s lack of transfer business having signed just one top target

Manchester United will try to sign City keeper Joe Hart, 30, if David de Gea, 26, joins Real Madrid (The Sun)

Juventus are set to launch a new £7m bid for Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny (The Sun)

West Ham have failed in club-record bids for Cologne striker Anthony Modeste, 29, and 25-year-old Villarreal forward Cedric Bakambu. The Hammers have offered about £22m for each (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United are eyeing a move for £15m-rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney (Daily Mirror)

Joe Hart could be forced to go on Manchester City’s pre-season tour despite being unwanted by Pep Guardiola (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace have admitted defeat in their bid to re-sign Mamadou Sakho on a permanent basis (Daily Mirror)

Leicester have stepped up the chase for £20m Kelechi Iheanacho to fend off rival Premier League interest (Daily Mirror)

Huddersfield will break their transfer record again to land £11m Montpellier striker Steve Mounie (Daily Mirror)

New Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk is ready to pip old club Leeds to the signing of Jonny Howson (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is wanted by four Premier League clubs (Daily Mirror)

Premier League clubs are rushing to root out dangerous cladding at their grounds following the Grenfell Tower fire (Daily Mail)

An Everton fan has listed Romelu Lukaku for sale in the local paper as the striker continues to stall on a new contract (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, 24, has told friends his mind is made up to join Manchester United and that the deal “has been done” (Daily Express)

David Wagner has been assured he will still be in charge at Huddersfield even if they are relegated (Daily Express)

Leicester have abandoned their transfer plans for Gaston Ramirez and turned to Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson (Daily Star)

Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, 22, is reluctant to sign a new deal when he returns for pre-season unless he is given assurances he will get first-team opportunities (The Independent)

West Bromwich Albion have agreed a £12m fee with Southampton for the transfer of striker Jay Rodriguez, 27 (Daily Telegraph)