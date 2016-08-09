Paper Talk: Chelsea to rival Arsenal for striker; Man Utd clearout

Chelsea could beat Arsenal to the signing of Inter Milan’s captain, while Jose Mourinho still has big plans for Manchester United’s squad, according to today’s papers.

CHELSEA EYE ICARDI MOVE

Arsenal face competition from Chelsea for Mauro Icardi after the Blues accepted defeat in their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea have chased Everton striker Lukaku all summer but are unwilling to meet Everton’s £75million valuation of the Belgian, who left Stamford Bridge for £28million only two years ago.

And according to both the Daily Express and Daily Star, Blues boss Antonio Conte has now earmarked Inter Milan captain Icardi as the man to support Diego Costa in attack.

Arsenal are understood to be interested in the Argentinian, who could cost around £30million, but their hesitation in pursuing a deal could open the door for Chelsea to steal in.

Alvaro Morata has been another name linked with Chelsea, but the Spanish forward is now expected to stay at Real Madrid.

MANCHESTER UNITED’S UNWANTED MEN

After finally completing the world record capture of Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, Jose Mourinho will now start work on trimming his Manchester United squad.

Bastian Schweingsteiger, as expected, heads up the names of players that will be allowed to leave the club, after being told to train with the Under-23 squad.

And The Daily Telegraph report that Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind and Juan Mata are all not part of Mourinho’s first-team plans.

The trio have all be linked with a departure previously, but the report also adds Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian, Memphis Depay and Adnan Januzaj to the list of players which the Portuguese would be happy to sell.

Youngsters Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, James Wilson, James Wilson, Paddy McNair, Andreas Pereira and Will Keane have all been made available for a loan move.

While the Mourinho is now content with his arrivals following the signing of Pogba, he remains in the hunt for an experienced defender to help nurture the likes of Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw, with Ezequiel Garay of Zenit St Petersburg and Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci both mentioned.

Depending on who is moved out, a new right-back is also on the agenda, Monaco’s Fabinho on the shortlist.

AND THE REST

– Arsenal are prepared to pay £30million to solve their defensive injury crisis this week and land Valencia centre-back Shkodran Mustafi (The Sun)

– Pep Guardiola wants to sell Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri, who he made train alone after returning from holiday overweight (Daily Telegraph)

– Alongside Nasri, Eliaquim Mangala, Jesus Navas and Wilfried Bony will all be be allowed to leave Man City (Daily Express)

– AC Milan remain desperate to offload Hammers target Carlos Bacca in order to fund a move for one of Simone Zaza and Leandro Pavoletti (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Everton defender John Stones but the Toffees will refuse to sell Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea (The Times)

– Everton will renew their interest in Swansea captain Ashley Williams after having a £10million bid turned down for the defender (Daily Mirror)

– West Brom have lined up West Ham striker Enner Valencia after their move for Diafra Sakho collapsed (The Sun)

– West Ham have completed the club record £20.5million signing of Swansea forward Andre Ayew

– Sunderland defender Lamine Kone is an £18million target for Everton (Daily Express)

– Juventus could step up their interest in Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic after being blocked in their bid for PSG’s Blaise Matuidi (Corriere Dello Sport)

– Crystal Palace have rejected an £18million bid from Everton for unsettled winger Yannick Bolasie and are holding out for closer to £30million (The Guardian)

– Sunderland boss David Moyes wants to raid former club Manchester United for defender Paddy McNair (The Sun)

– Juventus are eyeing a surprise £4million move for Newcastle goalkeeper Tim Krul (Daily Star)

– Gabby Agbonlahor has played his last game for Aston Villa after being left out of the squad for the opening day defeat to Sheffield Wednesday (Daily Mirror)