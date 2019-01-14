Bournemouth appear to be willing to sell a Chelsea target for £75m, while Unai Emery is looking to engineer an exit for an Arsenal star, according to Monday’s papers.

BOURNEMOUTH NAME THEIR PRICE FOR CHELSEA TARGET

Bournemouth want £75million to sell striker Callum Wilson to Chelsea this month.

That figure is a crazy 25 times the amount that Eddie Howe’s men paid to land Wilson from Coventry in July 2014.

But it underlines the Cherries’ resolve to keep the England forward rather than cash in on the player in January, as reported by the Daily Star.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has already admitted his club would go as high as £50m in order to sign Wilson, who has scored 10 goals so far this season, but it would appear that the Blues will have to offer another £25m to get their man.

Howe has also admitted that Wilson is not for sale at any price, although it would appear that at £75m Bournemouth are willing to do business.

They are aided by the fact that they have already splashed out £19m to bring in Dominic Solanke from Liverpool, although that has been offset by Jermain Defoe’s loan switch to Rangers.

AND THE REST

Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants the club to find an exit route for Mesut Ozil before the end of the January transfer window to free up funds to sign his own players (Daily Mail)

Everton have told Idrissa Gana Gueye they do not wish to sell him to Paris Saint-Germain this month (Daily Mail)

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has called on the St James’ Park hierarchy to release funds to sign a new attacker this month (Daily Mail)

Former Manchester United striker Andrew Cole is set to join Sol Campbell at Macclesfield as a striker coach (Daily Mail)

Leeds United are closing in on a free transfer for Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla (Daily Mail)

Fulham expect Ryan Babel to arrive on loan from Besiktas this week with Claudio Ranieri also keen on bringing in Gary Cahill on a temporary deal (Daily Mail)

Cardiff City are set for further talks in the next 24 hours with Nantes as they try to seal the signing of Emiliano Sala (Daily Mail)

Bournemouth will offer midfielder David Brooks a new deal to ward off interest from Tottenham and Manchester United (The Sun)

Chelsea want to re-sign Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake, just two years after selling him to the Cherries (The Sun)

Manchester United want Timothy Fosu-Mensah to remain on loan at Fulham but the Cottagers want him to leave to open up space for other signings (The Sun)

Wolves are poised to open contract talks with captain Conor Coady, who is on Gareth Southgate’s radar for an England call-up (Daily Telegraph)

Everton are keen on Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele – but will have to pay mega money if they want to get him (Daily Star)

Leeds want to complete the signing of Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster by next weekend (Daily Star)

Chelsea are locked in talks with Juventus over a possible 18-month loan move for Gonzalo Higuain – and Juve are set to make their demands heard (Daily Express)

Samir Nasri feared he would never play football again after an 18-month anti-doping ban left him on the verge of depression (Daily Mirror)

Mikael Lustig has reiterated his desire to remain at Celtic (Daily Express)

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Zenit St Petersburg over a £31m deal for Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes (Daily Express)

Brendan Rodgers has revealed he once tried to sign Steven Davis (Daily Record)

Aberdeen are prepared to wait to land target Greg Stewart (Daily Record)