Paper Talk: Chelsea want Dier; Van Dijk clause claims denied

Chelsea and Bayern are plotting a swoop on Tottenham for one of their star men, while Southampton have put a price on Virgil van Dijk amid claims he’s wanted by several leading clubs, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

CHELSEA AND BAYERN TRACKING DIER

Eric Dier’s involvement at Tottenham is being monitored by several clubs including Bayern Munich and Chelsea, according to reports on Wednesday.

The England midfielder – converted into a holding midfielder by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino last season – has been asked to fill-in at centre-half this season following a two-month lay-off endured by Toby Alderweireld.

But with the Belgian now back in business and claiming ‘he’s never felt fitter’, Dier has found himself dropping to the substitutes bench at Tottenham.

That has led to speculation that the player is unhappy at his restricted involvement under Pochettino, with The Times claiming the situation is being watched closely by long-term admirers Bayern and now Chelsea.

The paper claims Dier, who initially had reservations about covering for Alderweireld fearing it could lead to him being known as a ‘jack of all trades, is now concerned that it could hamper his international prospects under Gareth Southgate, the new manager.

Dier was viewed by Southgate as England’s best player at last summer’s European Championship finals and is seen as integral to the side he wishes to build, which will also feature John Stones, Dele Alli and Harry Kane, but his development has been hindered by limited playing time at Tottenham this season.

It’s claimed that unless his situation improves, Chelsea and Bayern could make an enquiry to Tottenham to see if they’d be tempted to sell the defender-cum-midfielder in January.

Speaking about Dier’s lack of involvement recent, Pochettino certainly had a great deal of sympathy for the player, though it’s highly unlikely he’d consider cashing in on his star.

SOUTHAMPTON SLAP £40M PRICE TAG ON VAN DIJK

Southampton have slapped a £40million price tag on Virgil van Dijk after boss Claude Puel insisted the defender does not have a buyout clause in his contract.

The Dutchman has developed into one of the finest centre-halves in the Premier League and has emerged as a target for Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton and Manchester City.

Wednesday’s Daily Star claims the player has also emerged as a target for Chelsea, while the Daily Record suggests the player’s preferred destination is City – and ‘has a preference’ for playing under Pep Guardiola.

Reports earlier this month suggested the player, who joined Saints from Celtic in a bargain £13m deal in the summer of 2015, has a £25million buy-out clause inserted into his contract.

But when asked about a buyout in the six-year deal Van Dijk penned in the summer, Puel said: “It is not true.

“After this I make no comment about speculation, just to say that Virgil is an important player for the team. For me it’s not a possibility to see him leave.”

AND THE REST

Chelsea have accepted a £60m bid from their former manager Andre Villas-Boas to take midfielder Oscar to China in January (Daily Telegraph)

Pep Guardiola has claimed “long-term projects don’t exist” in football and admits his job at Manchester City will be under threat if he fails to arrest the team’s slump

Crystal Palace have placed Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede and Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies on their list of January transfer targets (Daily Telegraph / The Guardian)

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on 15-year-old Ajax wonderkid Daishawn Redan (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are close to finalising new deals with striker Olivier Giroud, 30, and midfielder Francis Coquelin, 25, and while forward Mesut Ozil, 28, could agree a five-year contract, the Gunners have concerns over 27-year-old forward Alexis Sanchez’s future (Daily Mail)

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he would have been ‘even more phenomenal’ 10 years ago with his current mindset (Daily Mirror)

Antonio Conte won't guarantee that Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas will stay at Chelsea in January

Fabregas has reportedly rejected an offer worth £29.5m-a-year from a Chinese Super League club (Daily Express)

Jose Mourinho has told Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford to buck his ideas up and start living up to the hype (The Sun)

Chelsea are set to step up their interest in Rangers kid Billy Gilmour amid interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona (The Sun)

Michael Keane is set for a sensational return to Manchester United this January… and Antoine Griezmann could follow him (The Sun)

Southampton have placed a £15m price tag on the head of their skipper Jose Fonte to ward off Manchester United, who showed interest in the defender in the summer (The Sun)

Bastian Schweinsteiger was included in the Manchester United squad that travelled to London by train for Wednesday’s clash with Crystal Palace (The Sun)

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Nemanja Matic and Oscar in the January transfer window (Daily Star)

Swansea are ready to make a move for Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll (Daily Express)

David Moyes will have no money to spend in January with Sunderland owner Ellis Short ready to sell the club (Daily Mail)

Stoke City striker Joselu, 26, is wanted permanently by Deportivo La Coruna, the Spanish club he joined on a season-long loan in August (Stoke Sentinel)