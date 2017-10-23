Paper Talk: Liverpool eye midfielder; Chelsea to raid Real for Bale

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to land a major Manchester United target, while Liverpool are preparing a bid for a young midfielder, according to Monday’s newspapers.

CHELSEA TO RAID REAL FOR TOP MAN UTD TARGET

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte reportedly wants to reinvest the cash from Diego Costa’s sale and launch a raid for Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

The winger has been linked with a move away from The Bernabeu for some time after being plagued by a number of injury problems, with Manchester United continually linked with the player.

However, the Daily Star (via Don Balon) claims that Conte is looking steal the former Tottenham attacker from under the noses of their Premier League title rivals.

A summer exit looks more likely than a New Year one for the Wales star, who missed 23 games last season and is currently sidelined with a calf problem, but it could now be a straight battle between Chelsea and United for the 28-year-old.

AND THE REST

NBA star Kobe Bryant says Harry Kane can become a star on the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (Daily Star)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player of his generation and backed him to retain the ‘Best FIFA Men’s Player’ award (Daily Star)

Liverpool are preparing to make a £4.5m move for 18-year-old midfielder Manor Solomon, who has impressed playing for Maccabi Petah Tikva (The Sun)

Joel Matip says Liverpool are not thinking about title glory following their Tottenham defeat (Daily Star)

Pep Guardiola says there is no chance his Manchester City side can be the next Invincibles (The Sun)

Antonio Conte insists he is not worried about losing his job at Chelsea, as he is not like the club’s previous managers (Daily Mirror)

Alan Shearer says Newcastle can dare to dream if Mike Ashley sells the club, and that it could be the best thing for Rafael Benitez (The Sun)

Ben Mee believes Burnley must tie down Sean Dyche amid interest in their manager from Leicester and Everton (Daily Mirror)

Rob Elliot says the Newcastle players are excited at the potential takeover of the club (Daily Mirror)

Juventus will pursue a move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can if the release clause in his prospective new contract is less than £27m, according to reports (Daily Mirror)

Bernardo Silva will find out today if he is to become the first Premier League player to retrospectively be charged with diving by the FA (Daily Express)

Tom Ince believes Manchester United have not got what it takes to win the Premier League title (Daily Express)

Stoke’s board are refusing to panic at the club’s recent form, as Mark Hughes denies that they are ‘in crisis’ (Daily Telegraph)

Jurgen Klopp says Georginio Wijnaldum was left out of the Liverpool squad to face Tottenham after he suffered a knee injury in training on Saturday (Daily Express)

Sean Dyche says he is worried about the ‘moral values of the game’ after Bernardo Silva won a controversial penalty against Burnley (Daily Telegraph)