Paper Talk: Chelsea will allow Hazard to leave to land Bonucci

Eden Hazard: Could be heading for the Chelsea exit

Eden Hazard could be on his way out of Chelsea with the Blues desperate to land Leonardo Bonucci, while there are set to be further ins and outs at Manchester United, according to today’s papers.

CHELSEA SET TO RISK HAZARD

Antonio Conte is reportedly willing to include Eden Hazard in a deal to sign Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Former Italy and Juve boss Conte was desperate to land Bonucci this summer as he prioritised a new centre-back, but had to settle for the deadline day signing of David Luiz as Chelsea refused to meet the Bianconeri’s valuation.

However, with the Blues having struggled in recent weeks, especially defensively, Roman Abramovich is understood to be willing to allow an overhaul of the squad in January.

Chelsea had been linked with a world-record bid for Bonucci, in a move which would also include out-of-favour midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

But according to The Sun, Hazard could now be offered instead in an attempt to drive the initial price down, although Juve boss Max Allegri would still prefer Fabregas.

AND THE REST

– The FA insist they have made no approach for Roberto Mancini, despite the former Man City boss being spotted at England’s victory over Malta (The Times)

– Nemanja Matic was photographed in Milan earlier this week, prompting speculation the Chelsea midfielder could move to Serie A in January (Metro)

– Bastian Schweinsteiger is set to leave Manchester United in January and is putting in extra sessions in the gym to ensure he is as fit as possible (The Sun)

– AC Milan could make an audacious January bid for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi with their new-found wealth from Chinese investors (The Sun)

– Manchester United are set to open talks over a £12million move for Sao Paulo star Rodrigo Caio (Daily Star)

– Zlatan Ibrahimovic has recommended Swedish youth international Alexander Isak, who has been dubbed the ‘new Ibra’, to Juventus and PSG (Tuttosport)

– QPR want to get rid of former Spurs midfielder Sandro in January, with clubs in the Middle East and China interested in the Brazilian (Daily Mirror)

– Sam Allardyce had made plans to phase Wayne Rooney out of the England side and the captain would not have played against Malta (The Times)

– Chris Powell is the favourite to replace Nigel Pearson as Derby County boss, with Birmingham manager Gary Rowett also on the shortlist (Daily Mirror)

– Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are all chasing Fulham prospect Matt O’Riley (The Sun)